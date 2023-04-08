Video
Stability of democracy behind massive development: PM

Published : Saturday, 8 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday told the Parliament that the stability of parliamentary democracy since 2008 created a scope for massive development in Bangladesh.

"During the last three terms -- 2008, 2014 and 2018 -- in line with the constitution, the continuous progress of Bangladesh National Parliament, the consistency of parliamentary democracy and political stability created a field for massive development of Bangladesh," she said.

Hasina, also the Leader of the House, said this while placing a motion in the House on the occasion of the golden jubilee of Jatiya Sangsad, Bangladesh National Parliament.

She said in continuation of the scope, Bangladesh achieved many successes like the successful implementation of Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), reducing the poverty rate to 18 per cent from 40 per cent, gradual sustainable development of Bangladesh, the graduation of Bangladesh into the club of the developing countries, reaching electricity to cent per cent houses, massive development of communication infrastructures, attainment of food autarky, construction of Padma Bridge with own finance, implementation of Metrorail project, launching Bangabandhu Satellite, setting up Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, rehabilitation of landless and homeless people under Ashrayan project, women empowerment, construction of Birnibash (houses) for freedom fighters and building Digital Bangladesh.

"Overall, today Bangladesh is a wonder of the world for the development of the people's life," she said.

She said Bangladesh is now a role model in the world for poverty alleviation, management of disasters, women empowerment, reducing child and maternal mortality rates and development.

Sheikh Hasina, an MP from Gopalganj-3, moved the motion under the Section-147 of the Rules of Procedure in the House on the 50th anniversary day of Bangladesh National Parliament.

The premier in her motion said, "During the auspicious moment of 50 years of the Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad, the Parliament is in opinion that the Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad as the centre of parliamentary democracy will continue to play an effective and active role in the quality development of people's life and the successful implementation of their hopes and aspirations, and thus democracy will be strengthened, an exploitation-free social system will be established, equality and justice will be guaranteed for all, we all will work together to fulfill these promises stated in the constitution, and build a happy, prosperous, advanced, hunger- and poverty-free smart Bangladesh and the Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman-- this should be our conviction."

Talking about the golden jubilee of the parliament, the PM said the National Parliament witnessed many historic incidents in its 50-year journey. "The centre of parliamentary democracy - the National Parliament- has been playing the role in the progress of democracy amid different hurdles," she said."This August National Parliament is playing a significant role in establishment of rule of law by ensuring the transparency and accountability of the government," she added.

The PM recalled the sacrifice and contribution of the Father of the Nation for the welfare of the nation and building the war-ravaged country.

She said that Bangabandhu got only three years, seven months and three days to build the war-ravaged Bangladesh. He had done outstanding jobs to construct the war-torn country.    �UNB


