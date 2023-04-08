AL-BNP divide remains as wide as ever

Leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and like-minded parties have recently held several meetings with the diplomats of the United States of America (USA) and European Union (EU) assigned in Bangladesh on their demand for a free and fair national elections under a neutral government.



Though the diplomats of the countries or region are not opening their mouths directly on the issues, they have raised several more issues including 'unfairly attack and repeated harassment and investigation against Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus' and a recent US human rights report on Bangladesh claiming the situation as 'deterioration'.



The issues are said to be a clear pressure on the government ahead of the next general elections to be held at the end of this year or first week of 2024.



When the leaders of the country's political parties and political analysts claimed it as political pressure on the government, leaders of ruling Awami League (AL) are not considering it as a pressure on the government or the ruling party. Rather, they claim that the AL led government is not feeling any kind of pressure from the foreign diplomats, but getting friendly cooperation.



Recently, the diplomats from different countries and international agencies, including the US and the European Union, have held several meetings with AL and BNP.



According to BNP sources, their leaders have told the diplomats that they will not participate in the elections without a non-partisan or neutral caretaker government.



Same time, the foreign diplomats also consider that the elections may be less acceptable if major parties like BNP doesn't take part in the elections. They say that they want to see a participatory and acceptable election for all including BNP for the sake of democracy in Bangladesh.



However, ruling Awami League leaders say that there should be no objection from the party regarding the participation of BNP in the general election that will be held under the Election Commission (EC) and the Sheikh Hasina-led government. The government will fully assist the EC for holding a free, fair and participatory election as per the Constitution of the country.



The policymakers of AL said that there is no scope of any unelected government in the country according to the Constitution. They said there is no chance of a caretaker government for a single day in the country.



Regarding the caretaker government, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader recently said that no country in the world has a caretaker government except Pakistan. "None of the countries talk about a caretaker government, it's only BNP which talks about it shamelessly. They should be ashamed of it."



However, the major opposition party, BNP, has already cleared its strict stance not to participate in the elections without a neutral government.



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is repeatedly saying, "The next general elections won't be free and fair with the ruling Awami League in power. That's why we are asking for a neutral government, and we won't let any other type of election take place this time."



He said, "Our demand is very clear, either a non-partisan caretaker government or no election at all."



The initiative of the Election Commission (EC) to resolve the conflicting stance went in vain due to BNP's refusal to respond to the EC invitation. The EC invited BNP several times for talks or dialogue. However, BNP is making the situation critical by completely ignoring EC and its invitations, some in the political circle believe.



Criticizing the stance of BNP, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "Due to BNP's anti-democratic politics, the democratic progress of the country has repeatedly been halted. BNP has destroyed the country's democratic culture, structures and institutions."



Considering this discordant situation between the two major parties, the foreign diplomats have been sitting with the leaders of the two parties.



However, diplomats especially from western countries are giving priority to the BNP in discussion and they already sat with BNP leaders several times.



Meanwhile, AL leaders are saying that they will not allow any outsider in the country's internal affairs. In this regard, AL General Secretary said, "BNP will not get any benefit lodging complaints to their foreign lords as elections would be held in the country likewise other countries which have constitutional democracy."



Awami League leaders also mentioned the same issue in the meeting of US Ambassador Peter Haas a few days ago.



While talking to the Daily Observer regarding the meeting with US Ambassador, AL Information and Research Affairs Secretary and also a member of the delegation of the ruling party who went to the residence of the US Ambassador Peter Haas in Dhaka at his invitation for lunch on Wednesday afternoon, Dr Salim Mahmud said, "There is no pressure from foreign diplomats on us.



We went to the US Embassy as the US Ambassador invited us for lunch. A representative of an independent country can invite politicians and ministers of another independent country. You know our party General Secretary is also a Minister in the government."



Dr Salim Mahmud said, "We talked about various bilateral issues and many important issues of the states. They are not interfering in our internal political matters."



Regarding the statement of 40 people on The Washington Post advertisement backing Dr Muhammad Yunus, the AL leader said, "It was a stupidity. It is ridiculous that a statement supporting a Nobel Laureate and a renowned economist of Bangladesh was published through an advertisement in a newspaper."



He said, "And it was totally for his (Dr Yunus) personal interest. He didn't do anything for the country. The Grameen Bank is a state owned institution. It was established through an ordinance in 1983. But he claims that he established it in 1976. It is false."



"He has hired lobbyists costing millions of dollars to plot against the state for his personal interest. And the people of the country can understand everything," Dr Salim added.



Earlier regarding Dr Yunus, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "There is no need to think about him or people who do not think about Bangladesh."



Meanwhile, criticising the meetings of BNP with diplomats from the US, EU and different other countries, AL leaders said that being rejected by the people the BNP is taking resort to foreign intervention.



Meanwhile, the country's political analysts think that the promptness of foreign diplomats in our political matters is not new in the country. Many analysts also think that they (diplomats) sit with political parties not to establish trust among the parties rather they create division among parties. Diplomats always think about their own country's interests.



In this regard, while talking to the Daily Observer Dhaka University Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmed said, "The primary condition of democracy is 'trust' among active parties which is totally absent in our country. This distrust has been created on the issues of 1971, 1975 and lastly August 21 grenade attack."



"Foreign diplomats, especially from US and EU countries, basically don't work on creating trust among parties. Rather, they incite division of them. If they have a positive approach then they couldn't shelter war criminals, Bangabandhu's killers and plotters of August 21 grenade attack. These diplomats work only for their respective countries' interests like foreign business and geopolitical matters," he added.



Regarding the political situation in Bangladesh, Prof Imtiaz said, "In democracy, the big changes came from mass peoples' participation and movement. If people think changes are needed then they will decide what they should do. Big changes come from millions of people's movement, not with the movement of 5 to 10 thousand people."



