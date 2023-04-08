

Advance train tickets sold out in minutes



100 per cent advance tickets were available online only from 8:00am on the Bangladesh Railway website and the Rail Sebha app.



A few minutes after the start of online ticket sales at 8:00am, it was found that there are no tickets for these four trains - Dhumketu Express, Banalata Express, Silk City and Padma Express from Dhaka to Rajshahi.



The same picture was seen in the case of Dhaka to Rangpur bound Kurigram Express and Lalmonirhat bound Lalmoni Express.



However, the tickets were available in all the trains which had less pressure in Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-Sylhet route trains.



Apart from this, seats were also seen empty on the Dhaka-Khulna route. But it was limited.



However on Friday, only advance tickets for April 17 were sold. Tickets for April 18 on April 8, April 19 tickets on April 9, April 20 tickets on April 10 and Eid journey tickets for April 21 will be sold on the railway website in phases.



When asked about passenger demand on the first day of online ticket sales, Sandeep Debnath, executive officer of Shohoz.com, who is in charge of selling railway tickets, said, "At the beginning, 1,000 tickets were sold every minute. During this time our server was quite active. No complaints were received."



According to Shohoz.com sources, the site is capable of selling 8,000 tickets per minute. 1 million people can access their site at once.



Meanwhile, the image of Kamalapur railway station has changed with the start of 100 per cent online ticket sales. There is no rush to buy advance tickets like last years. There was silence throughout the station.



Eid return ticket sale will start on April 15. The Ministry of Railways said, "Eid return ticket sale will start from April 15. Tickets for April 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29 will be sold on 16, 17, 18 and 19. And tickets for April 30 will be sold on April 20."



Meanwhile, on the occasion of Eid, inter-country Mithali Express train will be closed from April 18 to 27 and Maitri Express train from April 20 to 27. However, inter-country Bandhan Express trains will run as usual.



