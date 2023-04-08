70 probation officers in charge of 5,000 offenders on probation

Although sending minor crimes accused and first time offenders to probation has increased in recent years, the authorities concerned could not increase one single probation officers that forced every probation officer to supervise a large number of convicts and children on probation.



According to sources, there are only 70 probation officers for the supervision of more than 5,000 convicts and children on probation. As a result, it is more difficult to carry out monitoring on whether the accused are following the conditions of probation properly or not.



The probation officers have to submit a report before the court about the accused, who have been sent on probation and the court take next course of action after getting the reports.



Though there was a provision to send a convicted person to probation, it was not effective for long. But after the Supreme Court administration took the initiative, the accused are now being sent to probation almost constantly, sources said.



A person convicted of a felony and a child in contact with the law is placed under the supervision of a probation officer conditionally ordered by a court rather than incarcerated. Probation is the name given to the process of rehabilitating the accused and the child in his family and social environment and giving him a chance to reintegrate into society.



The 'probation order' means any order under section 5 of the Probation of Offenders Ordinance-1960 or section 34 and sub-section (6) of the Children Act, 2013.



The court has the jurisdiction to decide to send the convict to probation considering the age, character, past actions, physical and mental condition, type of crime and punishment. The accused sent on probation is kept under the net of several conditions.



While on probation, knowing the correct history of the Liberation War and reading books on the Liberation War, taking various technical trainings including computer training, electrical work, cattle rearing, doing at least two good deeds every day and writing them in the diary, planting at least 20 trees each and taking care of the trees, regularly.



The court imposed conditions to do religious work, obey the orders of parents, stay away from drugs and not involve oneself in criminal activities.



The court directed the probation officer to monitor whether these conditions are being followed by the probationers and children. If the accused is ordered to appear in court, he must appear. But if he broke the condition, he was sent to prison.



Minor crimes and first-time convicts are getting a chance to serve their sentences at home with their families. The accused is being placed on probation under certain conditions in accordance with the Probation of Offenders Ordinance, 1960.



As per the provision, probation officers supervise these convicts sent on probation. They have to take care of the children sent to diversion. Day by day the number of children exposed to crime and convicts sent to probation is increasing; but not a single probation officer.



According to the Directorate of Social Services information, the probation rate has increased more than 3 times in 2021-22 compared to 2021-21.



According to the sources, a total of only 171 convicts were sent on probation in 2017-18 financial years while a total of 257 convicts send on probation in 2018-19 financial years.



However, a total of 1,114 convicts were sent to probation in 2019-20 financial years following a circular issued by the Supreme Court to implement the provisions of probation.



A total of 1,547 convicts were sent on probation in the financial year 2020-21 while a total of 3,365 accused and convicts were sent on probation in the financial year 2021-2022. More than 5,000 accused and convicts are currently on probation across the country, sources said.



A total of 64 officers for 64 districts and 6 officers for 6 metropolitan areas are supervising the probationers and diversion children. Even many probation offices have not office assistants. As a result, the probation officers are forced to supervise a large number of convicts and children on probation. The probation officers could not supervise the probationers and children properly due to the lack of man power, a probation officer citing anonymity told this correspondent.



Although the 63-year-old ordinance provides for probation, it was not implemented four years ago. On February 12, 2019, the Supreme Court administration issued a circular to implement the ordinance effectively. Since then, the probation rate has increased manifold. But, the probation officers were not increased to supervise them properly.





