Saturday, 8 April, 2023
Front Page

Bangabazar fire still a mystery

Published : Saturday, 8 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Mamunur Rashid

 
Fire investigators are yet to find out the cause of the fire at Bangabazar Market where everything 5,000 shops burned and destroyed. The fire originated around 6:10am Tuesday at Adarsha Market of Bangabazar Shopping Complex, burning several thousand shops to ashes.

Many shop owners in Bangabazar Market burst into tears. They had been hoping for good business ahead of Muslim's largest festival Eid-al Fitr later this month.

The massive fire at Bangabazar Market was finally doused on Friday morning, more than 75 hours after it broke out early Tuesday.

The fire was doused around 9:30am, according to the media cell of the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Forty-eight firefighting units of Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) units worked at the site and brought the blaze under control at around 12:36pm, after more than six hours of frantic efforts.

Didar Hossain, affected businessmen told the Daily Observer that Fire investigators have not yet found out the cause of the fire.  Everything has turned into ashes in his shop. He demand proper investigation.  

The fire that has been raging for more than six hours at the capital's Bangabazar originated in a shop at Adarsha Market, a market under the Bangabazar Shopping Complex, witnesses said.
 
Sumon Miam, a staff of Adarsha Market, said he suspected that the fire was caused due to an electric short circuit.

However, fire officials said they were yet to ascertain the cause of the fire and an investigation is needed in this regard.

Fire Service and Civil Defence Director General Brig Gen Md Main Uddin said it was not the right time to say about the source of the fire.

The Dhaka South City Corporation and the Fire Services have already formed separate probe committees.

According to the Fire Service's 2018-19 annual report, several major fire incidents, including those at Churihatta, FR Tower, Gulshan DNCC kitchen market and Khilgaon kitchen market, took place between February and April 2019.

The Fire Services carried out a survey of 3,786 institutions and establishments and found 541 shopping complexes and markets very vulnerable to fire.


