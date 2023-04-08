Temperature hits 38°C in Chuadanga

CHUADANGA, Apr 7: Western district Chuadanga is facing the worst of the heat wave sweeping over parts of the country as the maximum temperature on Friday was recorded there at 38C (Celsius).



A mild heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division and the regions of Dhaka, Tangail, Faridpur, Rajshahi, Pabna, Bogura, Sandwip, Rangamati, Feni, Bandarban, Patuakhali, Khepupara and Bhola and it may continue and spread, said the bulletin released by Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).



Day and night temperatures may rise slightly all over the country, it said.



Weather may remain dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky.



Rakibul Hasan, in charge of Chuadanga's first-class meteorological observatory, said that the highest temperature in the country was recorded in Chuadanga on Friday for the fourth day in a row. But the temperature recorded today was higher than in the previous days.



The daytime temperature will rise further as there is no chance of rain in the next two to three days, he added.



Shiuli Sharmin, a private employee, said that it is tough to fast and work in the hot summer. "It would be better if it rained," she hoped.



Banker Abir Hossain Raju said, "I thought I would do Eid shopping for my family members, but there is no way to go to the market in such hot weather." UNB





