Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 April, 2023, 4:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Eight killed in Bandarban gunfight

Published : Saturday, 8 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

Eight killed in Bandarban gunfight

Eight killed in Bandarban gunfight

BANDARBAN, Apr 7: Eight people were killed in a gunfight between two local armed groups at Rowangchhari upazila in Bandarban district.

The incident took place at Khamtang Para on Thursday night, Rowangchhari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Khorshed Alam Chowdhury confirmed the matter.

Abdul Mannan, Officer-in-Charge of Rowangchhari Police Station, said eight people were killed in the gunfight between the criminals of Kuki Chin National Front (KNF) and United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) in Khamtang Para area.

On information, police recovered the bodies Friday morning and sent those to Bandarban Sadar Hospital, he added. However, it was not possible to immediately identify which group the bodies belonged to.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post run by the KNF, it claimed that 7 of its members were killed in the shootout.

The names of seven of the deceased are -- Van Du Bom, Sang Khum, San Phir Thang Bom, Boy Rem Bom, Jahim Bom, Lal Lian Ngak Bom and Lal Tha Jar Bom. All belonged to the Khyang community, said the UNO.

OC said police recovered eight bodies from Khamtang Para of the upazila around 11am on Friday and sent those to Bandarban Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Locals said they heard gunshots and found the eight bodies in the area and informed the police. Receiving information, Bandarban Police Super Tariqul Islam arrived at the spot.

He said gun-battle between two armed groups took place. But, it's not possible to say anything else why the gunfight took place without investigating the matter. "We are investigating it and take legal steps against those who were involved in the incident."

As many as 70 families from the small ethnic groups left their homes in Rowangchhari in a bid to save their lives.

"At least 40 women and children took shelter in the Bawm Community Centre in Ruma Upazila. We're listing their names. We heard more people are on the way," said Paindu Union Council Chairman Uhla Mong Marma.

He said food supplies and other necessities were arranged for the people seeking shelter. Police said the security in the area was tightened and they were on the hunt for those involved in the shootout.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prez urges JS to ensure govt's transparency, accountabilty
Stability of democracy behind massive development: PM
India yet to respond to BD's note verbale
AL-BNP divide remains as wide as ever
Advance train tickets sold out in minutes
70 probation officers in charge of 5,000 offenders on probation
Bangabazar fire still a mystery
Temperature hits 38°C in Chuadanga


Latest News
Left-leaning student bodies demand abolition of DSA
Fugitive convict held in Gazipur
Temperature hits 38°C in Chuadanga amid heatwave
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov arrives in Turkey
Bangladesh gets 450MW power from Adani
Kidnapped girl rescued in Kurigram, one held
BNP doing ill-politics over Bangbazar inferno: Quader
PM releases postage stamp on golden jubilee of JS
Mirza Fakhrul's remarks irresponsible, BNP men play with fire: Hasan
Stability of parliamentary democracy behind massive development: PM
Most Read News
8 killed in gunfight between two groups in Bandarban
Four killed, another injured in Cox’s Bazar road crash
Eight killed in Bandarban gunfight
Bangabazar fire completely doused after 75 hours, says fire service
Nearly a million Sahel children face 'severe wasting', UN says
Advance train, bus tickets sale for Eid begins
Shahabuddin to take oath as president April 24
Bangladesh win one-off test against Ireland by 7 wickets
Indefinite bus strike on Khulna-Faridpur route from Kushtia
Medical negligence, our laws and lacks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft