

Eight killed in Bandarban gunfight



The incident took place at Khamtang Para on Thursday night, Rowangchhari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Khorshed Alam Chowdhury confirmed the matter.



Abdul Mannan, Officer-in-Charge of Rowangchhari Police Station, said eight people were killed in the gunfight between the criminals of Kuki Chin National Front (KNF) and United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) in Khamtang Para area.



On information, police recovered the bodies Friday morning and sent those to Bandarban Sadar Hospital, he added. However, it was not possible to immediately identify which group the bodies belonged to.



Meanwhile, in a Facebook post run by the KNF, it claimed that 7 of its members were killed in the shootout.



The names of seven of the deceased are -- Van Du Bom, Sang Khum, San Phir Thang Bom, Boy Rem Bom, Jahim Bom, Lal Lian Ngak Bom and Lal Tha Jar Bom. All belonged to the Khyang community, said the UNO.



OC said police recovered eight bodies from Khamtang Para of the upazila around 11am on Friday and sent those to Bandarban Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.



Locals said they heard gunshots and found the eight bodies in the area and informed the police. Receiving information, Bandarban Police Super Tariqul Islam arrived at the spot.



He said gun-battle between two armed groups took place. But, it's not possible to say anything else why the gunfight took place without investigating the matter. "We are investigating it and take legal steps against those who were involved in the incident."



As many as 70 families from the small ethnic groups left their homes in Rowangchhari in a bid to save their lives.



"At least 40 women and children took shelter in the Bawm Community Centre in Ruma Upazila. We're listing their names. We heard more people are on the way," said Paindu Union Council Chairman Uhla Mong Marma.



He said food supplies and other necessities were arranged for the people seeking shelter. Police said the security in the area was tightened and they were on the hunt for those involved in the shootout.





