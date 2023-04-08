US hopes BD will examine DW's allegations against RAB

The United States hopes that the Government of Bangladesh would examine the allegations brought against Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a documentary aired and an article published by German broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW).



"I'm not going to preview any actions from up here. But we will examine the allegations in this article and video very carefully, and we hope the Bangladesh government will do the same," said Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesperson for the US Department of State.



The perpetrators of human rights violations should be held accountable, the US Embassy in Dhaka quoted Patel as saying.



Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Seheli Sabrin has said that RAB keeps working

to ensure the country's security and it is not being used for any political purpose.




