3 killed in Ctg hill collapse

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 7: At least three people were killed in a landslide at Beltoli Ghona area of Akbar Shah Union in Chattogram on Friday.



One of the three workers was Khoka, 45. The others were not immediately identified.



The incident occurred around 5:45pm. Locals rescued and rushed them to hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment.



Firefighters are still carrying out rescue operations, said Enamul Haque, senior officer of Agrabad Station of Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defence.



"We're working. The number of fatalities is still unknown," he said.



On February 11, the district administration's mobile court conducted an operation on the claim that hills in the Akbarshah area's Beltoli Ghona were being cut down to make space for a new roadway.



A man named Shahjahan, 40, was sentenced to 7 days on the charge of cutting hills. An excavator used for hill-cutting was also seized at this time. UNB





