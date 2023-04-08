China imposes sanctions on Taiwan's US envoy, US institutions

BEIJING/TAIPEI, Apr 7: China has imposed further sanctions on Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan's de facto ambassador to the United States, prohibiting her and family members from entering the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, state media reported on Friday.



The sanctions, announced by China's Taiwan Affairs Office, also ban investors and firms related to Hsiao from cooperating with mainland organisations and individuals.



They come after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a stopover in the United States this week.



"Wow, the PRC (People's Republic of China) just sanctioned me again, for the second time," Hsiao tweeted in response to the announcement.



China's Foreign Ministry also announced steps against the United States' Hudson Institute and Reagan Library and their heads, saying both institutions provided a platform and facilities for what it called Tsai's separatist activities.



Taiwan's Foreign Ministry reacted angrily, saying China had no right to "butt in" when it came to Tsai's overseas trips and that Beijing was "deceiving itself" if it thought the sanctions would have any effect.



"It not only deepens our people's antipathy but exposes the irrational and ridiculous nature of the communist regime," it said.



China considers Taiwan its own territory and not a separate country. Taiwan's government disputes China's claim.



The Chinese foreign ministry said it has immediately restricted universities, institutions, and other organisations and individuals in China from engaging and cooperating with the Hudson Institute and Reagan Library and their leaders.



China has also banned the leaders from entering the country, and frozen any properties they have in China, it said.

Neither body immediately responded to a request for comment. REUTERS





