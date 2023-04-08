Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 April, 2023, 4:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

China imposes sanctions on Taiwan's US envoy, US institutions

Published : Saturday, 8 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

BEIJING/TAIPEI, Apr 7: China has imposed further sanctions on Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan's de facto ambassador to the United States, prohibiting her and family members from entering the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, state media reported on Friday.

The sanctions, announced by China's Taiwan Affairs Office, also ban investors and firms related to Hsiao from cooperating with mainland organisations and individuals.

They come after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a stopover in the United States this week.

"Wow, the PRC (People's Republic of China) just sanctioned me again, for the second time," Hsiao tweeted in response to the announcement.

China's Foreign Ministry also announced steps against the United States' Hudson Institute and Reagan      SEE PAGE 2 COL 4China imposes Library and their heads, saying both institutions provided a platform and facilities for what it called Tsai's separatist activities.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry reacted angrily, saying China had no right to "butt in" when it came to Tsai's overseas trips and that Beijing was "deceiving itself" if it thought the sanctions would have any effect.

"It not only deepens our people's antipathy but exposes the irrational and ridiculous nature of the communist regime," it said.

China considers Taiwan its own territory and not a separate country. Taiwan's government disputes China's claim.

The Chinese foreign ministry said it has immediately restricted universities, institutions, and other organisations and individuals in China from engaging and cooperating with the Hudson Institute and Reagan Library and their leaders.

China has also banned the leaders from entering the country, and frozen any properties they have in China, it said.
Neither body immediately responded to a request for comment.    REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prez urges JS to ensure govt's transparency, accountabilty
Stability of democracy behind massive development: PM
India yet to respond to BD's note verbale
AL-BNP divide remains as wide as ever
Advance train tickets sold out in minutes
70 probation officers in charge of 5,000 offenders on probation
Bangabazar fire still a mystery
Temperature hits 38°C in Chuadanga


Latest News
Left-leaning student bodies demand abolition of DSA
Fugitive convict held in Gazipur
Temperature hits 38°C in Chuadanga amid heatwave
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov arrives in Turkey
Bangladesh gets 450MW power from Adani
Kidnapped girl rescued in Kurigram, one held
BNP doing ill-politics over Bangbazar inferno: Quader
PM releases postage stamp on golden jubilee of JS
Mirza Fakhrul's remarks irresponsible, BNP men play with fire: Hasan
Stability of parliamentary democracy behind massive development: PM
Most Read News
8 killed in gunfight between two groups in Bandarban
Four killed, another injured in Cox’s Bazar road crash
Eight killed in Bandarban gunfight
Bangabazar fire completely doused after 75 hours, says fire service
Nearly a million Sahel children face 'severe wasting', UN says
Advance train, bus tickets sale for Eid begins
Shahabuddin to take oath as president April 24
Bangladesh win one-off test against Ireland by 7 wickets
Indefinite bus strike on Khulna-Faridpur route from Kushtia
Medical negligence, our laws and lacks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft