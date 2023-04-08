Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 April, 2023, 4:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Road accidents claim 7 lives

Published : Saturday, 8 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

At least seven people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Cox's Bazar, Kurigram, Satkhira  and Meherpur on Friday.

Our Cox's Bazar Correspondent writes four people were killed and several others injured as a speedy truck collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Highway in Ramu of Cox's Bazar on Friday morning.

Among the deceased one was identified as Badiul Islam but the identities of others could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge of Ramu Police Station Anwarul Islam said a Cox's Bazar-bound CNG-run auto rickshaw from Palongkhali area of Ukhiya collided head-on with a Teknaf-bound speedy truck in Khuniya Palong area, leaving the driver and two passengers of the auto-rickshaw dead on the spot and several others injured.  The injured were taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital where another person succumbed to his injuries, he added.

He said police recovered the bodies and sent those to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue. The injured people were taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital as their conditions were critical. Our Kurigram Correspondent adds a man was killed after two motorcycles collided in Kurigram's Sadar upazila on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Rahim Raju, 48, a teacher of Dhamsreni Indirar Par Govt Primary School and a resident of Ulipur upazila's Dakkhin Madhupur Akand Para area. The accident occurred at around 11:30am at Trimohoni Bazar area on Kurigram-Rangpur road. According to police and locals, Raju was on his way to Rangpur from Kurigram when his motorcycle collided with one coming from the opposite direction.

 As Raju fell off his motorcycle, a sand tractor ran over him, and he died on the spot, according to OC Khan Mohammad Shahariar of Kurigram Sadar Police Station. Legal action will be taken following due process, police said.

Our Satkhira Correspondent reports a woman was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a truck on Satkhira-Khulna Highway at Sadar upazila of Satkhira district on Friday morning.

The accident took place at Chowrongi Mor area of the district town at around 9:00am. The deceased was identified as Taslima Khatun, 52, wife of Mojibor Rahman, a resident of Gopinathpur village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Satkhira Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Fakrul Alam Khan Jihad said a Khulna-bound speedy bus ran over the woman when she was crossing the highway, leaving her critically injured.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Road accidents claim 7 lives
Newly discovered ‘einstein’ shape can do something no other tile can do
119,212 register for Hajj, 7,986 more applicants can avail until Apr 11
Advance Eid bus ticket sale begins
Farmers in hills hope to profit from cashew, coffee farming
Professionals demanding cancellation of Prothom Alo registration
1 confesses, another sent to jail
Teenage girl brings rape charge against AL leader in Tangail


Latest News
Left-leaning student bodies demand abolition of DSA
Fugitive convict held in Gazipur
Temperature hits 38°C in Chuadanga amid heatwave
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov arrives in Turkey
Bangladesh gets 450MW power from Adani
Kidnapped girl rescued in Kurigram, one held
BNP doing ill-politics over Bangbazar inferno: Quader
PM releases postage stamp on golden jubilee of JS
Mirza Fakhrul's remarks irresponsible, BNP men play with fire: Hasan
Stability of parliamentary democracy behind massive development: PM
Most Read News
8 killed in gunfight between two groups in Bandarban
Four killed, another injured in Cox’s Bazar road crash
Eight killed in Bandarban gunfight
Bangabazar fire completely doused after 75 hours, says fire service
Nearly a million Sahel children face 'severe wasting', UN says
Advance train, bus tickets sale for Eid begins
Shahabuddin to take oath as president April 24
Bangladesh win one-off test against Ireland by 7 wickets
Indefinite bus strike on Khulna-Faridpur route from Kushtia
Medical negligence, our laws and lacks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft