Road accidents claim 7 lives

At least seven people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Cox's Bazar, Kurigram, Satkhira and Meherpur on Friday.







Our Cox's Bazar Correspondent writes four people were killed and several others injured as a speedy truck collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Highway in Ramu of Cox's Bazar on Friday morning.





Among the deceased one was identified as Badiul Islam but the identities of others could not be known immediately.





Officer-in-Charge of Ramu Police Station Anwarul Islam said a Cox's Bazar-bound CNG-run auto rickshaw from Palongkhali area of Ukhiya collided head-on with a Teknaf-bound speedy truck in Khuniya Palong area, leaving the driver and two passengers of the auto-rickshaw dead on the spot and several others injured. The injured were taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital where another person succumbed to his injuries, he added.





He said police recovered the bodies and sent those to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue. The injured people were taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital as their conditions were critical. Our Kurigram Correspondent adds a man was killed after two motorcycles collided in Kurigram's Sadar upazila on Friday.





The deceased was identified as Abdul Rahim Raju, 48, a teacher of Dhamsreni Indirar Par Govt Primary School and a resident of Ulipur upazila's Dakkhin Madhupur Akand Para area. The accident occurred at around 11:30am at Trimohoni Bazar area on Kurigram-Rangpur road. According to police and locals, Raju was on his way to Rangpur from Kurigram when his motorcycle collided with one coming from the opposite direction.





As Raju fell off his motorcycle, a sand tractor ran over him, and he died on the spot, according to OC Khan Mohammad Shahariar of Kurigram Sadar Police Station. Legal action will be taken following due process, police said.





Our Satkhira Correspondent reports a woman was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a truck on Satkhira-Khulna Highway at Sadar upazila of Satkhira district on Friday morning.





The accident took place at Chowrongi Mor area of the district town at around 9:00am. The deceased was identified as Taslima Khatun, 52, wife of Mojibor Rahman, a resident of Gopinathpur village in the upazila.





Quoting locals, Satkhira Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Fakrul Alam Khan Jihad said a Khulna-bound speedy bus ran over the woman when she was crossing the highway, leaving her critically injured.