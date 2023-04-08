119,212 register for Hajj, 7,986 more applicants can avail until Apr 11

Some 119,212 people have registered for Hajj pilgrimage so far this year.





Among the registered Hajj pilgrims, 9,996 have registered under government Hajj package while 109,216 under private management.





According to the agreement signed with Saudi Arabia on January 9, a total of 127, 198 people will be able to go to Hajj from Bangladesh this year.





Earlier, the government re-extended the deadline for Hajj registration till April 11.





This year, the Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, is expected to be held on June 28 (Zilhajj 9) subject to the appearance of the Moon.