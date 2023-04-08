Video
Advance Eid bus ticket sale begins

Published : Saturday, 8 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

Following the announcement of the Bangladesh Bus-Truck Owners Association, the start of selling advance tickets for long-distance buses was began on Friday ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of the Muslim community. However, the pressure was comparatively less than the last years.

Many people those who intend to go to Dinajpur, Rajshahi and Rangpur to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their families came to the counter to collect bus ticket right after sehri.

They were very happy after being succeeded following a long wait in the queue at the Gabtoli Bus Terminal in the capital.

As the advanced bus ticket sales for the upcoming Eid began on Friday morning, many people arrived at the bus counters in Gabtoli, Kalyanpur and Shyamoli areas early and queued up for tickets.

Some of them got tickets for the days of their choice, some had to compromise and buy tickets for different dates due to lack of availability. However, it was less crowded at the counters on Friday compared to previous years.

According to in-charge of different counters of different bus companies, the sale of tickets started at 6:00am. Compared to other times, there were fewer people at the counters on Friday.

At a time tickets were being sold from different counters of a same company through online, for this reason the pressure at one counter was less this year, said counter Managers. Private bus operators started selling advance tickets on Friday. Tickets for April 16 and later dates were being sold.

Meanwhile, the government run Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) will start selling advance bus tickets for the "Eid Special Service" from Sunday to ensure safe journeys home for holidaymakers in the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. The special service has been set to run from April 14-23.

BRTC sources on Friday said that the advance tickets would be available at Motijheel, Joarsahara, Kallayanpur, Gabtoli, Mohammadpur, Mirpur, Jatrabari, Gazipur and Narayanganj (Chashara) bus depots.

Apart from the special service, 60 buses will be reserved at different depots and terminals in Dhaka for emergency services from April 18.



