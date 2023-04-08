Farmers in hills hope to profit from cashew, coffee farming Badsha Tripura, a school teacher of Khagrachhari, has a keen interest in agricultural activities along with his professional works. He always keeps an eye on any new crop in the country.





Earlier, he made profits by farming fish on his two acres of pond. When he learned about cultivation of cashew and coffee from the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), he started working on it and planted coffee seedlings on eight acres of land. This year, the coffee plants started flowering and he hopes to get a good yield from the field.





While talking to this correspondent recently, Badsha said, "There were mango and banana plantations on the land where I have now planted coffee plants. With regular nurturing with the help of DAE officials, I am expecting a good yield in the coffee plantation as well."





Badsha Tripura, a farmer of Moratila of Panchhari upazila in the district, also said, "Even though I planted only 400 to 500 coffee plants in the beginning, now the number of coffee plants in my garden is around 3,200. Early plantings have flowered. I hope that those could be sold in the market this year."





Coffee, one of the world's most popular beverages, is cultivated in the hilly districts of Khagrachhari and Bandarban and in the surrounding areas, including the plain-lands of Rangpur district. The government is also encouraging the farmers to start cultivating cashew and coffee to increase its local production.





As the climate and soil of the hills are suitable for coffee cultivation, many farmers have started farming coffee commercially and getting success. The demand of coffee is higher right now after tea. The coffee cultivation has now got momentum in the hilly district of Khagrachhari. Farmers of all upazilas are growing Arabica and Robusta varieties of coffee and getting success.





Rumel Marma, a local development worker of the district, has grown coffee on three and a half acres of land. He hopes for better cropping of the coffee he planted. In the beginning, about 600 coffee seedlings were planted, but 1,100 more seedlings were planted later. The coffee plants have borne flowers and he hopes to get a better yield in future.





Rumel said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged all not to let even an inch of land vacant. With this in mind, I have planted coffee seedlings in my mango garden. I hope to benefit from coffee cultivation as there is a huge demand for coffee in the country."





Meanwhile, Mainul Islam, a cashew nut and coffee farmer of Bara Alampur union of Pirganj upazila of Rangpur, said, "I have planted coffee and cashew nuts on 100 decimals of land, two plots of 50 decimals. As these lands are high, I used to cultivate sugarcane there. but, now growing coffee and cashews."





"The coffee and cashew plants of my fields are well grown and started blossoming flowers. I don't know about the yield, but hope to get profit as I have also cultivated black gram (maskalai) and Jujube (Ber), well known as Kul Barai, along with those plants in the gardens," he said. Not only Badsha Tripura, Rumel Marma or Mainul Islam, but many farmers have the dream to change their fortune by cultivating this coffee and cashew.





According to coffee and cashew farmers, if the crops are cultivated properly, farmer can get good yield and profit. They hope this coffee can be exported abroad after meeting up local needs.





Obaidur Rahman Mandal, Deputy Director of Directorate of Agricultural Extension (DAE) of Rangpur, said, "We have provided seedlings, training and various assistances to farmers in coffee and cashew nut cultivation in two upazilas of Rangpur district. If it's possible to successfully complete this initiative, we hope that farmers of this region will be able to develop themselves financially by cultivating coffee and cashew nuts."





SM Shah Newaz, Deputy Director of DAE Bandarban, said, "The coffee and cashew nuts were being cultivated in the region in a limited scale. But, the farmers were not able to nurture those crops duly due to lack of experience and trainings. After getting training from the DAE officials, the farmers are now doing well. Getting good products, the farmers are now doing much profit."





According to the Agriculture Ministry sources, production of cashew nuts in the country was 972 metric tons in 2019, 1,382 tonnes in 2020, 1,562 tonnes in 2021 and 1,842 tonnes in 2022.







Meanwhile, coffee production was 55.72 metric tons in 2020, 58 tonnes in 2021 and 62 tons in 2022. To meet up the country's local demand, the traders and importers had to import the products from abroad.





Cashew nuts have been imported, 330 metric tons in 2018, 510 tonnes in 2019, 1,624.77 tonnes in 2020, 2,030.56 tonnes in 2021 and 431.78 metric tons in 2022 while coffee import in 2018 was 855 metric tons.





To increase local production of coffee and cashew nut, the Agriculture Ministry has been implementing a project titled, 'Research Development and Extension of Cashew Nut and Coffee Project' under the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE).





According to the project sources, since the beginning, around 1,049 farmers were given training under various batches across the country under the project. To encourage the famers, the authority has already arranged 3,102 exhibitions for cashew nut varieties and technology and 2,744 exhibitions for coffee varieties and technology.





Apart from this, 222 commercial exhibitions of cashew nut demonstrations and 164 exhibitions of coffee cultivation have already been completed. It's hoped that target of the project will be met by June this year.





Shahidul Islam, Project Director of Cashew Nut and Coffee Research Development and Extension Project, said, "The market of the products is also growing in our country. Following the directives of the Agriculture Minister, the project activities are ongoing aiming at exploiting huge potential of cashew and coffee in the hilly areas of the country along with tea production."





He said, "Under the project, some 12 lakh of cashew nuts and coffee seedlings and other materials have already been distributed among the farmers. Another 10 lakh saplings will be distributed in the current season. All kinds of assistances are being provided from the project to establish cashew and coffee gardens. New entrepreneurs are being created under the project."





"It is widely cultivated in hilly areas than plain land. Due to high price and demand, the farmers are showing great interests in cultivating these two crops in hilly areas. All kinds of assistance are being provided from the government to increase its production," he claimed.





Regarding cashew and coffee production, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque said, "Coffee and cashew are both cash crops. The climate of Bangladesh, especially the hilly Chattogram region and Madhupur forest is quite favorable for growing both crops. There is prospect of growing the crops in Barendra area as well. So, I think those are promising crops for Bangladesh and there is ample opportunity to export to the international market."





We know the crops were not much important in Vietnam, but they are now world's leading exporter of cashew nuts and coffee and earning US$4 billion. They are now making huge profits by exporting value added cashew nut and coffee after importing from abroad. So there is a huge prospect for Bangladesh to earn more currencies by exporting these two crops, Razzaque added.





"We are giving free seedlings to farmers, encouraging them, providing technology, training and motivation, so that they can be self-sufficient by growing the crops." Razzaque, also Awami League presidium member said, adding, there is a market of Tk 15 billion of coffee and cashew nut in Bangladesh. If the project is implemented, cashew production can be increased to 20,000 MT from 2,000 MT while coffee (coffee bean) production will stand at 8,000 metric tonnes."





Project related concerned and farmers claimed that as cashew nut is a delicious and nutritious food, it has a huge demand in the market. Cashew nuts are sold at the rate of Tk 1,000 to Tk 1,500 per kg. By cultivating this high-value crop, farmers can be benefited and country's economy will also be prosperous.