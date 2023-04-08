Demra chemical warehouse fire tamed within one hour

A fire that quickly tore through a chemical warehouse in the capital's Demra Friday morning was brought under control within one hour, the authorities said.





Fortunately, no casualties were reported till the filling of this report. The blaze began at the chemical warehouse in the Sanarpar area at 10:18am, Rakib Hossain, duty officer at Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters, told UNB.





On information, two firefighting units responded to the blaze, and the responders could tame the flames at 10:55am, he said. "However, the reason for the fire and extent of damage could not be known immediately." �UNB