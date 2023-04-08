Human trafficking suspect held, Tk 11m seized

Cumilla , Apr 7: Police have arrested a suspected human trafficker who is also allegedly involved in currency smuggling in Cumilla.





Police's Detective Branch recovered a steel trunk containing over Tk 11.33 million and $5,100 in his house at Joynagar in Lalmai.



Md Jahangir Hossain, 44, was held on Wednesday night at Habib Motors in Durgapur Ghoramara, said Abdul Mannan, the district's superintendent of police. Seven Bangladeshi passports and Tk 20,000 counterfeit notes were found on Jahangir, the SP said.





Bangladesh arrests human trafficking and currency smuggling suspect, seizes Tk 11m Jahangir later confessed to his involvement in human trafficking and the smuggling of both Bangladeshi and foreign currency during interrogation, according to Mannan. �bdnews24.com