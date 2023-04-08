DMP arrests 54 for consuming, selling drugs in city

As part of the anti-drug drives in the capital, the members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested a total of 54 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during last 24 hours ending 6:00am on Friday.





According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted the operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis. They also detained a total of 54 drug traffickers and recovered a huge amount of drugs from their possessions from 6:00am of April 6 to 6:00am on Friday.





During the anti-drug raids, police seized 2,738 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 222 grams of heroin, 14.101 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 10 grams of ice drug and 84 bottle of phensidyl from their possessions, the release added. �BSS