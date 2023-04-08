Video
Saturday, 8 April, 2023
City News

Drought-like situation prevails in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 8 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

RAJSHAHI, Apr 7: Drought-like situation has been prevailing in the Rajshahi region including its vast Barind tract for the last couple of days posing a serious threat to the living and livelihood condition of the people, particularly the poor and marginalised ones.

Local meteorological office recorded a temperature of 17.5 degrees Celsius at 3:00pm on Friday saying the temperature has been rising continuously for the last couple of days.

This was the highest temperature recorded in Rajshahi this dry season, said Abdus Salam, observatory staff of Rajshahi meteorological office. They recorded the highest temperature at 36.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Prolonged rainless conditions have created a detrimental condition in overall public health in terms of drinking water as well as ecosystem and biodiversity.

"We've not seen any significant rainfall in the region because of the adverse impact of climate change," said Professor Rezaur Rahman of the Department of Geography and Environmental Sciences in Rajshahi University (RU).

He further said global warming has been escalating gradually due to various reasons including carbon emission resulting in climate change. There is no way but to reduce global warming.

Massive forestation can be the effective means of substantial and sustainable reduction of carbon emission, he added.

Besides, utmost importance should be given on transforming the existing irrigation system in the Barind area into surface water-based instead of the groundwater ones to mitigate the existing water-stressed condition.

Promotion of less-water consuming crops can also be the best way in this regard.     �BSS


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft