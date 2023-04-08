BD reports zero dengue death

No fresh case or death due to dengue was reported in Bangladesh in the 24 hours till Friday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





Twenty-four dengue patients, including 18 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.





So far, the DGHS has recorded 874 dengue cases, 841 recoveries, and nine deaths this year.





The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year. �UNB