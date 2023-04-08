Video
Barber arrested for forging signatures, seals of Home Minister and PMO’s Principal Secretary

Published : Saturday, 8 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

PANCHAGARH, Apr 7: Police arrested a barber on charge of making forging signatures and seals of Home Minister Asaduazzaman Khan and Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah in Sadar upazila of the district on Thursday.

SM Sirajul Huda, superintendent of police (SP) of the district, disclosed this at a press conference at his office around 10:30pm on Thursday.

The arrestee is Mozammel Hoque, 48, son of late Faizul Hoque of Hafizabad union under the Sadar upazila and a barber by profession.

police superintendent said the accused sought intervention from the offices of Prime Minister and Home Ministry over a land dispute and torching his houses by forging signatures and seals of the minister concerned and the principal secretary of the PMO.

Later, directives were given to the district's Deputy Commissioner and SP to take actions in this regard, he said.

Suspecting the signatures and seals, the authorities verified the issue with the ministry and PMO and found it as fake, the police officer said.

Two separate cases were filed against the barber at the local police station, he said, adding that the accused was arrested on Thursday. He said drives are on to nab others of the fraud gang.

The arrestee will be produced before a Panchagarh court with a plea for remand Friday, SP Sirajul added.    �UNB


