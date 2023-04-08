Video
Abducted girl rescued, kidnapper held in Kurigram

Published : Saturday, 8 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

RANGPUR, Apr 7: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-13 arrested the kidnapper of a teenage girl and rescued the victim from Boidder Bazar area under Rajarhat police station of Kurigram district on Thursday afternoon.

"On a tip- off, an operational team of the Crime Prevention Specialized Company (CPSC) of RAB-13, conducted a raid there, rescued the victim and arrested the kidnapper from the spot," a press release said on Friday evening.

The arrested kidnapper is Sajal Kumar Manik, 19, son of Shudhir Chandra Roy of Kharija Zongra (Sarkarerhat) area in Patgram police station in Lalmonirhat district.

Before the incident, the accused Sajal Kumar Manik lured the victim in various ways and developed a love relationship with her.

Later, promising the victim to marry, Sajal kidnapped her from the main gate of Government City College in Rangpur city on March 21 last.

A case was registered with Kotwali police station of Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) in this connection on March 23 last.

After getting a letter from the Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali police station, the CPSC of RAB-13 started a shadow investigation into the case and enhanced intelligence activities to bring the accused under the law of the land.    �BSS


