Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 April, 2023, 4:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Alarming rise in road crash fatalities

Published : Saturday, 8 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

A news report published in this daily on road accidents based on statistics of March only lays bare our total failure and vulnerability in restoring discipline and safety on roads.

According to a news report published in this daily on Thursday, road accidents increased by 13.66 percent in April and motorcycle accidents rate stands the highest at 36.83 percent. The number of injured also increased from 712 to 1,097.

The Road Safety Foundation has been reported to have prepared the account based on information from nine national dailies, seven online news portals and electronic media.

564 people had been reportedly killed in 486 road accidents in the country in March. Among them, the number of people killed in motorcycle accidents is high and 24 people were killed and 16 injured in 27 accidents in the capital Dhaka.

Meanwhile, the organisation also published a report mentioning that 538 people were killed in 487 road accidents in March and 1,138 people were injured.

As the association has linked lack of bike lanes and other managerial misconductsto the whopping rise of deaths, we cannot but doubt the efficacy of the existent traffic law. In fact, it is clear from the absolute control of transport owners and workers' arbitrariness on our various travel ways how money speaks louder than law.

A continued negligence of fitness checks for vehicles, recklessness of public transport drivers, and the overall lack of accountability for all parties responsible are what attribute to the roads being dangerous for the common man.

That we have allowed this to get to this point, and for so long, is not only a matter of concern but is also a shameful scar in the history of our progress.

The fact that such a staggering number of lives are lost due to sheer negligence on the authorities' part is already a hard pill to swallow, let alone the fact that a large portion of the casualties consists of the youth of the country -- the leaders of our future being denied the right to a future at all.

The vexed question is - how long will the situation continue like this, with innocent lives being lost on our dangerous roads on an almost daily basis?

The authorities must act now to implement major changes to the system, and ensure safety on the streets, before our country is stripped of the very resources that will help it achieve its goals.  It is time for the government to act, and not simply look away as more and more innocent lives continue to be lost on our dangerous roads.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alarming rise in road crash fatalities
Birth control products get costlier
Youth and social media
Frequent train accidents upsetting
Balancing the earth
Havoc recurred in Bangabazar
Refrain from abusive usage of internet
Wage gap a barrier to women empowerment


Latest News
Left-leaning student bodies demand abolition of DSA
Fugitive convict held in Gazipur
Temperature hits 38°C in Chuadanga amid heatwave
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov arrives in Turkey
Bangladesh gets 450MW power from Adani
Kidnapped girl rescued in Kurigram, one held
BNP doing ill-politics over Bangbazar inferno: Quader
PM releases postage stamp on golden jubilee of JS
Mirza Fakhrul's remarks irresponsible, BNP men play with fire: Hasan
Stability of parliamentary democracy behind massive development: PM
Most Read News
8 killed in gunfight between two groups in Bandarban
Four killed, another injured in Cox’s Bazar road crash
Eight killed in Bandarban gunfight
Bangabazar fire completely doused after 75 hours, says fire service
Nearly a million Sahel children face 'severe wasting', UN says
Advance train, bus tickets sale for Eid begins
Shahabuddin to take oath as president April 24
Bangladesh win one-off test against Ireland by 7 wickets
Indefinite bus strike on Khulna-Faridpur route from Kushtia
Medical negligence, our laws and lacks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft