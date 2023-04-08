Birth control products get costlier

Dear Sir



Prices of birth control products such as condoms and contraceptive pills have increased - in some cases, by more than 50 percent - in Bangladesh, raising concerns that the hike may drive the population of the densely populated country and impact the health of its women.



Price of a pack of Panther condoms rose by 66 percent to Tk 25, Sensation by 60 percent to Tk 40, U&Me by 25 percent to Tk 50 and Extreme by 28 percent to Tk 90.



Prices of contraceptive pills have also gone up. A pack of Femicon low-dose oral pills, a product of SMC, now costs Tk 40 after a Tk 6 hike. The price of Social Marketing Company or SMC's other product, Minicon, a progestin-only pill, was unchanged. A pack of Ovostat Gold by Nuvista now costs Tk 77 after a Tk 7 hike.



Raising prices without any rhyme or reason and not caring about government measures is only possible in Bangladesh. Women usually can't pick their preferred methods. They rely on their husbands' decisions. And if they have no income, they will not be able to buy the products. The number of people buying the products will decrease.



Few people know about the government's programme to supply birth control materials for free but it is Limited.



People may face some problems if the prices of birth control products rise. In that case, those who are unable to spend on these products can collect these for free from hospital, government should steps about it.



Ashikujaman Syed,

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID).



