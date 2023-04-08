Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 April, 2023, 4:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Birth control products get costlier

Published : Saturday, 8 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Prices of birth control products such as condoms and contraceptive pills have increased - in some cases, by more than 50 percent - in Bangladesh, raising concerns that the hike may drive the population of the densely populated country and impact the health of its women.

Price of a pack of Panther condoms rose by 66 percent to Tk 25, Sensation by 60 percent to Tk 40, U&Me by 25 percent to Tk 50 and Extreme by 28 percent to Tk 90.

Prices of contraceptive pills have also gone up. A pack of Femicon low-dose oral pills, a product of SMC, now costs Tk 40 after a Tk 6 hike. The price of Social Marketing Company or SMC's other product, Minicon, a progestin-only pill, was unchanged. A pack of Ovostat Gold by Nuvista now costs Tk 77 after a Tk 7 hike.

Raising prices without any rhyme or reason and not caring about government measures is only possible in Bangladesh. Women usually can't pick their preferred methods. They rely on their husbands' decisions. And if they have no income, they will not be able to buy the products. The number of people buying the products will decrease.

Few people know about the government's programme to supply birth control materials for free but it is Limited.

People may face some problems if the prices of birth control products rise. In that case, those who are unable to spend on these products can collect these for free from hospital, government should steps about it.

Ashikujaman Syed,
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alarming rise in road crash fatalities
Birth control products get costlier
Youth and social media
Frequent train accidents upsetting
Balancing the earth
Havoc recurred in Bangabazar
Refrain from abusive usage of internet
Wage gap a barrier to women empowerment


Latest News
Left-leaning student bodies demand abolition of DSA
Fugitive convict held in Gazipur
Temperature hits 38°C in Chuadanga amid heatwave
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov arrives in Turkey
Bangladesh gets 450MW power from Adani
Kidnapped girl rescued in Kurigram, one held
BNP doing ill-politics over Bangbazar inferno: Quader
PM releases postage stamp on golden jubilee of JS
Mirza Fakhrul's remarks irresponsible, BNP men play with fire: Hasan
Stability of parliamentary democracy behind massive development: PM
Most Read News
8 killed in gunfight between two groups in Bandarban
Four killed, another injured in Cox’s Bazar road crash
Eight killed in Bandarban gunfight
Bangabazar fire completely doused after 75 hours, says fire service
Nearly a million Sahel children face 'severe wasting', UN says
Advance train, bus tickets sale for Eid begins
Shahabuddin to take oath as president April 24
Bangladesh win one-off test against Ireland by 7 wickets
Indefinite bus strike on Khulna-Faridpur route from Kushtia
Medical negligence, our laws and lacks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft