Significance of World Health Day

April 7 marked the World Health Day. It is celebrated every year worldwide to remind the significance of a health world. This year, it marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO).





On this day in 1948, following the widespread destruction of World War II, the countries of the world came together to establish the WHO with the aim to promote health worldwide - such that everyone, everywhere in the world can attain the highest level of health and well-being.

The theme for this year's World Health Day is "Health for All". WHO recognizes health as a basic human right, which should be available to everyone whenever and wherever needed, without financial detriment.







The goal of the WHO is Universal Health Coverage (UHC). However, today, one third of the world's population is still unable to access the most basic health care. 30 billion people in the world face poverty due to enormous spending on health care.

In order to ensure the goal of "Health for All', we need to target the major health threats in the world today. We need to identify the challenges to the implementation of Health for All.







The recent COVID-19 pandemic brought communicable diseases into focus, and now there is increased awareness globally about infectious diseases. However, the world is facing a silent pandemic of non-communicable diseases (NCD) which is growing every year.

Non-communicable diseases are diseases of long duration, which cannot be directly passed from person to person. They occur as a result of a combination of genetic, environmental and lifestyle risk factors.







The main types of NCD are heart disease, stroke, cancers, diabetes and chronic respiratory illness. In Bangladesh as well as worldwide, NCDs are a leading cause of death. NCDs were responsible for 70% of all deaths in Bangladesh in 2019, even more than infectious diseases. Since the diseases are life-long, they are a major threat to financial stability and economic development.





The main contributorsof NCDs are urbanization, industrialization, environmental pollution and unhealthy lifestyles. Urbanization has led to increased mental stress, increased exposure to air pollution, and lack of time and space for physical activity. Tobacco consumption, another great risk factor, is increasing in our country.







Almost 52% of adults in Bangladesh smoke. Even non-smokers exposed to passive smokers are at equally high risk of disease. Unhealthy food habits have also become the norm, especially in urban areas - less intake of fresh fruit and vegetables, increasing intake of fatty, high calorie junk meals, and increased food adulteration. As a result, obesity is increasing in our country, particularly among the young population.

To combat NCDs at a national level, a comprehensive approach is needed involving all sectors. At the policy level, we need mass awareness programs similar to those for COVID-19. We have to devise screening programs at all levels for early detection and treatment of non-communicable disease. We have to increase the reach of Primary Health Care.





In addition, we must pay attention to the development of highly skilled personnel including doctors, nurses and technicians. Lack of adequate skilled manpower is a major obstacle in the implementation of Health for All. Continuous research to develop low-cost technologies for screening and treatment are also needed.

In order to prevent NCDs at an individual level, lifestyle changes are mandatory. We must be committed to regular physical exercise. We must make healthy food choices. Our meals should include more fresh fruit and vegetables, white meat such as fish, whole-grained flour and rice, and less salt and red meat. Fast foods, soft drinks and sweets should be avoided.Access to health care is further limited by a myriad of inequalities - economic inequality, gender bias, educational bias, access to safe water and sanitation, and security. These issues need to be addressed by policy makers internationally, to develop a roadmap for Health for All.Finally, I wish for all the success of World Health Day 2023 and look forward to celebrating even greater achievements in the future.Dr Mohammed Atiqur Rahman, Professor & Chairman, Department of Respiratory Medicine & Treasurer, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University