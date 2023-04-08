Video
Saturday, 8 April, 2023
Taking care of oral health for better life

Published : Saturday, 8 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Drug addiction is regarded as one of the most serious health issues in the world and is very prevalent.

Numerous physical and mental issues exist, such as cardiac crisis, respiratory depression, liver cirrhosis, nephropathy, infectious diseases including hepatitis, AIDS, and tuberculosis, injury-associated disability, and mental disorders like depression.

 Along with these, one of the most common health issues linked to drug addiction is oral health.

Drug dependency affects oral health both directly and indirectly, and it can worsen oral health issues indirectly by having negative behavioural and lifestyle effects on users.

Addicts struggle with behavioural, emotional, psychological, and behavioural difficulties and their nutrition is impaired. Usually, males experience it more frequently than females do.

According to a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration study from the year 2000, risky substance use, cigarette smoking, and excessive alcohol intake are all on the increase.

The World Health Organization estimates that 2 billion people consume alcohol worldwide, and 76.3 million of those people struggle with alcohol-related issues.

All of these elements undoubtedly affect oral health, most significantly on the gums. Addicts disregard oral hygiene, diet, and systemic health because they are physically and psychologically reliant on drugs, and these factors are directly associated with oral health complications.

There has been a lot of published research on the impact of major types of illegal drug use on oral health, excluding alcohol and cigarette use. Opiates, cannabis, hallucinogens, stimulants of the cocaine and amphetamine types, and different club drugs are among these drug types.

Drugs' direct contact with oral tissues during smoking or ingestion, their biological interaction with the normal physiology of the oral cavity, and their effects on brain function can all lead to oral health complications associated with drug abuse.

The impacts of different drugs on oral tissues are dissimilar. For instance; heroin users show poor oral health in terms of caries and periodontal diseases. Bruxism, candidiasis, and mucosal dysplasia are further oral diseases associated with opiate addiction.

On the other hand, stimulants such as cocaine, methamphetamine, and amphetamine, have serious negative impacts on oral and dental health. Cocaine administration through the mouth may cause gingival (gum) lesions.

Addicts who evaluate the quality of the cocaine by applying it locally to the gum may cause a gingival recession. An issue that frequently affects cocaine users and causes tooth erosion is bruxism.

Worldwide, oral cancer is ranked as the 8th most significant public health issue and accounts for 3.9% of all cancer cases.

According to reports, poorer countries experience oral cancer more commonly than developed ones.

The development of oral cancer is influenced by several risk factors, including tobacco and betel nut chewing, heavy alcohol intake, cigarette and pipe smoking, prolonged sunlight exposure, the human papillomavirus, genetics, poor diet, ultraviolet light exposure, and illicit drug consumption.

Premalignant lesions, such as leukoplakia and oral submucous fibrosis, were observed more frequently in illicit drug users than in non-users, according to a study conducted in India. However, smoking and drinking are the two things that have the biggest impact on the development of oral cancer, both separately and in combination.

However, as drug dependents are engaged in a variety of dangerous behaviours, the underlying causes of oral disorders among addicts remain unresolved.

The important ones include improper diet, poor dental hygiene, and an increase in sugar consumption. Additionally, low importance placed on oral health due to a need for medications, a fear of dentists, the acceptability of dental services, a phobia of needles, self-medication, and structural issues in their way of life results in low usage of dental services.

 Substance usage and poor oral health are related on multiple levels, and these relationships are further exacerbated by elements including low socioeconomic status, limited education, and limited access to dental care.

Considering that drug users' behaviours are more likely to be associated with the onset of oral diseases, they must be aware of oral health; greater awareness can help prevent delayed diagnosis.

A poor prognosis grows more likely when the diagnosis is postponed more and more.

Therefore, being concerned about oral health is the ultimate solution for avoiding oral diseases. In this regard, along with the self-assistance of the recovering drug dependents, their family members should support them to live healthy lives.

The government should also step forward by providing scopes for financial and social development and working for the mitigation of social stigma.
Dr Tasnim Mehbuba Bandhan, Advocacy Officer (Policy) in Health Sector, Dhaka Ahsania Mission



