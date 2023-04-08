16 rivers face existence crisis at Gurudaspur GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Apr 7: All rivers flowing through Chalanbeel's heart-throbbing Gurudaspur Upazila of the district are set to lose their existence due to occupation and pollution.





According to local sources, about 16 big or small rivers in the upazila are facing the existence-losing threat.





These rivers are already looking some dead canals after losing their aesthetics, throbbing water, and navigability.





After being occupied, filled, and polluted, rivers like Nandakunja, Gumani, Atrai, Tulsidanga, Mirzamamud, and Khalisadanga have been fallen into the moribund condition.







With their disappearing trend, agriculture-irrigation is hampered; fisheries and biodiversity are under threat; river-dependent locals are turning workless; and trading activities have come to a standstill.





Old farmer of Durgapur Village Yunus, 75, said, "In our teenage and youth times, we would get scared to swim in the Atrai River; we children, youths, and men-women would take bath together.







We would do bathing of our cows. We would take our paddy, jute and other agri-items to haats and bazaars through the river. Our all household works would be done in the river. Once there was water-flow in the river for the whole year. Small and big boats would move. Now paddy is being cultivated on its bed. The river is now almost dead."





Rahela Aktar, assistant lecturer of history of Rosey Mozammel Women's College, said, centring these rivers, large ports had grown up in Chanchkoirh, Nazirpur, Khubjipur, Singrah, Baraigram, Ahmmedpur, Tarash, Dhamaich, Nadosayedpur, Chatmohor, Chhaikhola, Ostmonisha, Mirzapur, and Bhangura; there would be basking businesses; and with evolution of ages, these are now historic tales only.







Local farmers and traders said, earlier farming would be less-cost making using river water; now river water is not irrigated for long; also despite increased farming cost, sale price is not fair; once, traders would supply hundreds of maunds of paddy, jute, wheat, and mustard of Chalanbeel region to wholesale bazaars of Dhaka, Khulna, and other parts of the country. Transporting goods through waterway was less-expensive. But now it can't be possible due to de-navigated rivers.





Mojibur Rahman Maznu, president of Chalanbeel and River Protection Movement, and Emdad Molla, its general secretary, said, the Mirza Mamud River has met with the Nandakunja River from Chanchkoirh Maddhampara via Chalanali-Kandipara, Kantagari Beel, Paatpara, Sonabazu, Chakler Beel, and Pachwim Chapila; the linking channel of this river has got into Charkadah, Dharabarisha, and Chamta Beels via Dakkhin Sidhuli; and memorial marks of the river disappeared due to grabbing and filling. They demanded government intervention in protecting these rivers.





Executive Engineer of Water Development Board-Natore Md Rafiqul Alam Chowdhury said, a project of re-dredging 154-kilometre stretch of Natore main rivers Narod, Boral, and Musa Khan, has been undertaken; if this project is implemented with dredging other small and big channels, there will be navigability in rivers and small and big canals.