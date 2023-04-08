Narail farmers get free paddy seed, fertiliser

NARAUIL, Apr 7: High-yielding Aush paddy seeds and fertiliser have been distributed among farmers in the district.





Beneficiary farmers are very happy to get these agriculture incentives under the special initiative of the Prime Minister.







This agriculture incentive distribution was organized by the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) under the supervision of the administration.





Fertilizer and seed were distributed in three upazilas of the district. Upazila chairmen praised the government's policies and grassroots level activities for increasing paddy production.





Sadar Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Roknuzzaman said, these seeds and fertiliser have been distributed free of cost among small and marginal farmers to increase paddy production.





According to the DAE sources, a total of 10,000 farmers have got each 5 kg Aush seeds, 10 kg DAP and 10 kg MoP fertiliser. The recipients included 4 thousand 400 farmers in Narail Sadar Upazila, 3 thousand 500 in Kalia Ppazila, and 2 thousand 100 farmers in Lohagara Upazila.





Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sadia Islam said, the administration supervised proper distribution of various incentives of the Prime Minister at low or free of cost.





Sadar Upazila Chairman Md Nizamuddin Khan Nilu, said, no obstacle could stop the development of Bangladesh to bring about revolution in agriculture.