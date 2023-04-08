Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 April, 2023, 4:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Meet on child marriage prevention held in Pabna

Published : Saturday, 8 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Apr 7: A view-exchange meeting on child marriage prevention laws and regulations was held with the media personnel in the district on Wednesday.

The meeting was arranged in the hall of BRAC Learning Centre in the district.

Pabna Press Club (PPC) President ABM Fazlur Rahman inaugurated the day-long meeting. It was organized by National Development Organization (NDP) with the financial support of Global Affairs Canada (GAC) and Plan International, Bangladesh Child Marriage Prevention Project (CEMB).

NDP District Coordinator Sharmin Akhter delivered the welcome  address while  Sabbir Ahmed, divisional manager of NDP presented the orientation on child marriage and law.

Rebecca Sultana, deputy director of Pabna Women's Affairs Department, spoke about various initiatives and laws of the government to prevent child marriage.

Among others, senior journalist Abdul Mateen Khan, PPC Vice-President Shahidur Rahman, General Secretary Saikat Afroz Asad, Daily Observer correspondent Naresh Madhu,  Prothom Alo correspondent Sarwar Ullas, Daily Star staff reporter Humayun Kabir Tapu, and Kalbela staff reporter Zahurul Islam spoke at the meeting.

A total of 41 upazila committees on child marriage prevention have been formed in seven divisions of the country.

Public representatives and law enforcement agencies were asked to work with more awareness on Prevention of Child Marriage Act 2017 and Rules 2018. From 2018 to 2021, the child marriage increased by 15 per cent in the country.

Media persons have been asked to cooperate in disseminating information to prevent child marriage in the country. At the same time, an emphasis was laid on more awareness meetings at the village level.

A total of 25 journalists from electronic and print media of the district took part in the view-exchange meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
16 rivers face existence crisis at Gurudaspur
Narail farmers get free paddy seed, fertiliser
Meet on child marriage prevention held in Pabna
22 nabbed with drugs in 11 districts
Maintaining social harmony underscored to push country forward
Two women crushed under train in 2 dists
Five minors drown in Narail, Barishal, Pabna
World Health Day observed in districts


Latest News
Left-leaning student bodies demand abolition of DSA
Fugitive convict held in Gazipur
Temperature hits 38°C in Chuadanga amid heatwave
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov arrives in Turkey
Bangladesh gets 450MW power from Adani
Kidnapped girl rescued in Kurigram, one held
BNP doing ill-politics over Bangbazar inferno: Quader
PM releases postage stamp on golden jubilee of JS
Mirza Fakhrul's remarks irresponsible, BNP men play with fire: Hasan
Stability of parliamentary democracy behind massive development: PM
Most Read News
8 killed in gunfight between two groups in Bandarban
Four killed, another injured in Cox’s Bazar road crash
Eight killed in Bandarban gunfight
Bangabazar fire completely doused after 75 hours, says fire service
Nearly a million Sahel children face 'severe wasting', UN says
Advance train, bus tickets sale for Eid begins
Shahabuddin to take oath as president April 24
Bangladesh win one-off test against Ireland by 7 wickets
Indefinite bus strike on Khulna-Faridpur route from Kushtia
Medical negligence, our laws and lacks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft