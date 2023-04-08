Meet on child marriage prevention held in Pabna

PABNA, Apr 7: A view-exchange meeting on child marriage prevention laws and regulations was held with the media personnel in the district on Wednesday.







The meeting was arranged in the hall of BRAC Learning Centre in the district.







Pabna Press Club (PPC) President ABM Fazlur Rahman inaugurated the day-long meeting. It was organized by National Development Organization (NDP) with the financial support of Global Affairs Canada (GAC) and Plan International, Bangladesh Child Marriage Prevention Project (CEMB).





NDP District Coordinator Sharmin Akhter delivered the welcome address while Sabbir Ahmed, divisional manager of NDP presented the orientation on child marriage and law.





Rebecca Sultana, deputy director of Pabna Women's Affairs Department, spoke about various initiatives and laws of the government to prevent child marriage.







Among others, senior journalist Abdul Mateen Khan, PPC Vice-President Shahidur Rahman, General Secretary Saikat Afroz Asad, Daily Observer correspondent Naresh Madhu, Prothom Alo correspondent Sarwar Ullas, Daily Star staff reporter Humayun Kabir Tapu, and Kalbela staff reporter Zahurul Islam spoke at the meeting.







A total of 41 upazila committees on child marriage prevention have been formed in seven divisions of the country.







Public representatives and law enforcement agencies were asked to work with more awareness on Prevention of Child Marriage Act 2017 and Rules 2018. From 2018 to 2021, the child marriage increased by 15 per cent in the country.







Media persons have been asked to cooperate in disseminating information to prevent child marriage in the country. At the same time, an emphasis was laid on more awareness meetings at the village level.





A total of 25 journalists from electronic and print media of the district took part in the view-exchange meeting.