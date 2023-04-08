22 nabbed with drugs in 11 districts

A total of 22 people including a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in 11 districts- Rajshahi, Rangpur, Moulvibazar, Chapainawabganj, Faridpur, Rajbari, Narayanganj, Kurigram, Barishal, Chattogram and Bagerhat, in recent times.







RAJSHAHI: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested two persons along with 60 kilograms of marijuana in the city at dawn on Wednesday.





The arrested persons are: Abu Hossain, 32, and Ahsan Habib, 18, residents of Nageshwari Upazila in Kurigram District.





Acting on a tip-off, a team of the DNC conducted a drive in front of the Rajshahi Jute Mill in the city at around 5:30 am, and arrested them. At that time, 60 kg of Marijuana were also seized from their pickup van.





A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Katakhali Police Station (PS) against the two in this regard.





Deputy Director (DD) of Rajshahi DNC Zillur Rahman confirmed the matter.





RANGPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man along with 200 bottles of phensedyl from Niyamat Kadamtala area under Porshuram PS in the city on early Wednesday.





The arrested man is Md Faruque Hossain, 32, hails from Dakshin Gonesham Village under Kaliganj Upazila of Lalmonirhat District.





RAB-13 official said in a press release that acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force chased a stone-laden truck on the Gangachara-Rangpur road in the area at early hours, and arrested the man along with the drugs. The elite force also seized the truck, used for transporting the drugs, from the scene.





During preliminary interrogation, the arrested confessed that he had been involved in drug trading in connivance with his other cohorts for a long time.





Later on, the arrested person along with the seized goods was handed over to Porshuram PS of Rangpur Metropolitan Police.





A case was filed with the PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the official added.





MOULVIBAZAR: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 192 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Tuesday evening.





The arrested person is Golam Sarwar, 31, a resident of Naria Village under the upazila.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Moulvibazar Sadar PS Mohammad Harunur Rashid Chowdhury said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the area in the evening, and arrested the man along with the drugs.





A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Moulvibazar Sadar PS against him in this regard, the OC added.





CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A man was arrested along with phensedyl and drugs in abandoned condition were recovered in separate drives in Shibganj and Gomastapur upazilas of the district recently.





Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in separate drives, recovered two kilograms of heroin and 58,000 Dexamethason tablets from Shibganj Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.





None could be arrested during the drives, BGB sources said.





Acting on a tip-off, a patrol team of BGB from Sona Masjid Border Outpost conducted a drive in the area at around 8:45 pm and recovered two kilograms of heroin in abandoned condition.





Another team of BGB from Chowka Border Outpost raided Raghabbati beel area in Shibganj Upazila at around 1:55 am and recovered unclaimed 58,000 Indian Dexamethason tablets.





On the other hand, a man has been arrested along with 30 bottles of phensedyl from Gomastapur Upazila in the district. The arrested man is Abdul Malek, 48, a resident of Dyingpara Village in the upazila.





Sub-Inspector (SI) of Rohanpur Police Investigation Centre Mozammel Haque said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Dyingpara Village at the night of March 31 last, and arrested Abdul Malek along with 30 bottles of phensedyl.





A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Gomastapur PS in this connection.





FARIDPUR: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 277 bottles of phensedyl from Madhukhali Upazila in the district on Monday.





The arrested persons are Shahin Sheikh, 27, and Jasim Bisswas, 28. Both are residents of Ward No. 5 of Goalanda Upazila in the district.





RAB-8 Company Commander Lieutenant General KM Shaikh Akhtar said in press release that acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the upazila, and arrested the duo along with the drugs.





Meanwhile, four mobile phone sets, Tk 64,700 in cash and a private car, which was used to transport the drugs, were also seized by the force, he said.





A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS concerned in this regard, the RAB official added.





GOALANDA, RAJBARI: Two persons have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Goalanda Upazila of the districts recently.





Police arrested a drug dealer along with heroin from Goalanda Upazila in the district on Sunday night.





The arrestee was sent to jail following a court order on Monday.





The arrested man is Md Jewel Shikder, 30, a resident of the upazila.





Goalanda Ghat PS OC Swapan Kumar Majumder said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Puravita area of Daulatdia Union at night, and arrested the man along with the heroin.







A case was filed against the arrestee with the PS under the Narcotics Act and he was sent to jail following a court order on Monday.





He is an accused in six drug cases, the OC added.





Meanwhile, Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested a man along with 500 grams of hemp from Goalanda Upazila in the district on April 1 last.





The arrested man is Md Titu Sheikh, 23, a resident of Sayedalpara area under Daulatdia Union in the upazila.





District DB Police OC Md Moniruzzaman said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Daulatdia Purba Para area in the evening, and arrested the man along with the hemp.





A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Goalanda Ghat PS in this regard, the OC added.





SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Three people have been detained along with drugs in separate drives in Sonargaon Upazila of the district recently.





Police arrested a drug dealer with 23,500 yaba tablets from Sonargaon Upazila in the district early Monday.





The arrested man is Parvez Hossain, son of Abu Mia, a resident of Mohajerpara area in Cox's Bazar District.





Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers arrested the drug dealer along with 23,500 yaba tablets from Ashadiya Char area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway early in the morning.





Narayanganj Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sheikh Billal Hossain confirmed the matter.





A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Sonargaon PS against him in this regard, the ASP added.





Meanwhile, police, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug traders along with 3,600 yaba tablets from Sonargaon Upazila in the district recently.





The arrestees are: Rony, hails from Cumilla District, and Md Robin, a resident of Narayanganj.





Sonargaon PS OC Mahbub Alam said police arrested the duo along with the contraband drugs from a restaurant in Mograpara Chawrasta Intersection of the upazila at the night of March 31.





A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Sonargaon PS against the arrestees in this regard, the OC added.





Later on, they were sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.





KURIGRAM: Four people were detained along with drugs in separate drives in Nageshwari and Bhurungamari upazilas of the district on Sunday.





Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 900 grams of hemp from Nageshwari Upazila on Sunday night.





The arrested man is Sariul Rahman Jahidul, 35, hails from Chutamirzapur area of Pirganj Upazila in Rangpur District.





Nageshwari PS OC Nabiul Hasan said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Bhitarbanda Bazaar at night, and arrested the man along with the drugs.





A case was filed with the PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.





Earlier, police, in separate drives, have arrested three persons along with six kilograms of hemp from Bhurungamari Upazila in the district on Sunday evening.





The arrested persons are: Abu Bakr Siddique alias Jasim, 16, Nazmul Islam, 16, and Juwel Mia, 45. All of them are residents of Dakshin Banshjani Village in the upazila.





Bhurungamari PS OC Md Alamgir Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Dhaka Coach Stand area in the evening, and arrested Abu Bakr Siddique and Nazmul Islam along with the drugs. Police also seized the auto-rickshaw which was used for transporting the drugs.





Later on, police arrested another accused Juwel Mia on Sunday night based on the information obtained from the duo.





A case was filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.





BARISHAL: Two people including a woman were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Babuganj and Sadar upazilas of the district in three days.





The arrested man is Ms Kolpona, 33, a resident of Agarpur Union in the upazila.





Barishal DB Police Assistant Director Mohammad Enayet Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of DB Police and members of the DNC conducted a drive in Notunhaat Bazar area of the upazila in the evening, and arrested the woman along with the drugs.





Besides, 100 kilograms of hemp and a huge amount of yaba tablets, and phensedyl were also recovered in March in several drives, conducted jointly by DNC and DB Police, he said.





A case was filed with the PS concerned against the woman under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the official added.





On the other hand, police have arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 300 yaba tablets from Nathullabad Bus Stand area of the city recently.





The arrested man is Abdur Rahim, 38, hails from Dhuyapalong area under Ramu Upazila in Cox's Bazar District.





Barisal Metropolitan Police media cell officials confirmed the matter in a press release.





According to the press release, acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers from Airport PS conducted a drive in front of Mejman Hotel and Restaurant adjacent to the bus stand at the night of March 31 last, and arrested the man along with the drugs.





A case was filed with Airport PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the press release added.





CHATTOGRAM: Members of RAB arrested two young men along with 294 bottles of phensedyl from Halishahar PS area under Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.





The arrested men are Md Rana Mia, 33, and Md Anik Hossain, 16, hail from Dharmapur area of Cumilla Sadar Upazila.





RAB-7 Senior Assistant Director Md Nurul Abchar said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Barapool area of the upazila and arrested the duo along with the phensedyl.





A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bandar PS in this regard, the RAB official added.





BAGERHAT: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 3,415 yaba tablets from Fakirhat Upazila in the district recently.





The arrested persons are: Shahidul Islam Sheikh, 53, hails from Rupsa Upazila in Khulna District; and Md Mostofa Tareq alias Babu, 25, a resident of Daganbhuiyan Upazila in Feni District.





RAB-6 Khulna Assistant Director Tareq Anam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force led by Lt Commander Sarwar Hossain conducted a drive in Pagla Shyamnagar area on April 1 last, and arrested the duo along with the yaba tablets.





Later on, the arrested persons were handed over to Fakirhat PS.





A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS against the duo in this connection, the RAB official added.