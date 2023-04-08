Video
Home Countryside

Maintaining social harmony underscored to push country forward

Published : Saturday, 8 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Apr 7: Speakers at a function here underscored the need for maintaining social and communal harmony to push the country forward towards desired development.

"Since immemorial time, Bangladesh has been a country of communal harmony as people of all faiths are now living in the country amid peace and tranquility, and the relationship of all faiths is very excellent", they also said.

They made the comments while they were addressing a view-exchange meeting on Maintaining Social Harmony and Preventing Rumour in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) here on Thursday.

DC Oliur Rahman addressed the meeting as the chief guest, and Superintendent of Police Md. Kamal Hossain spoke at the meeting as the special guest while ADC-General Sushanta Kumar Mahato presided over the function.

Leaders of different professional groups, social workers, cultural personalities, NGO activists and journalists took part in the meeting.

The speakers said the country has been advancing fast under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina since 2009, and, by this time, tremendous development had been achieved in all sectors of the country; but a section of people are making conspiracies to halt the development of the country through spreading rumour among the peace-loving people.

In this regard, they urged the field-level officials of government and non-government organizations including law enforcers to be alert and remain vigil so that none could create rumour in the society in a bid to destroy the harmony.

DC Oliur Rahman, in his speech, said performing responsive duties by all quarters are very essential for intensifying the country's development.

People irrespective of creed and caste should come forward and work together, he added.

Time has come to become united to thwart any sorts of rumour and falsehood for the sake of the country's overall development, he further added.

DC also urged all to help the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from their respective position to build Smart Bangladesh by 2041.


