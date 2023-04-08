Two women crushed under train in 2 dists

Two women have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Natore and Lalmonirhat, in four days.







NATORE: A young woman was crushed under a train in Naldanga Upazila of the district early Friday. The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.





Police sources said a Panchagarh-bound train from Dhaka hit the woman near Basudebpur Railway Station of Biprabelgharia area while she was crossing the rail line early in the morning. She died on the spot. Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Santahar Railway Police Station (PS) Moktar Hossain confirmed the incident.





PATGRAM, LALMONIRHAT: An elderly woman was crushed under a train in Patgram Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.





The accident took place in Nabinagar Village under Baura Union of the upazila at around 3:30 pm.





The deceased was identified as Kofuran Bewa, 70, a resident of the village.





According to local sources, the Burimari-bound Karatoa Express Inter-City Train from Naogaon ran over the woman in the afternoon when she attempted to cross the railway line, which left her dead on the spot.







Being informed, family members of the deceased went there and recovered the body. Patgram PS OC Omar Faruque confirmed the incident.