Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 April, 2023, 4:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Five minors drown in Narail, Barishal, Pabna

Published : Saturday, 8 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondents

Five minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Narail, Barishal and Pabna, on Thursday.

NARAIL: Two minor children drowned in the Bhairab River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Tahsin Fakir, 3, son of Sultan Fakir, and Aian Fakir, 2, son of Dabir Fakir, residents of Afra Village under Sheikhhati Union under Sadar Upazila.

According to police sources, locals spotted the children floating in the river in the evening.

They were rescued and taken to Bagharpara Upazila Health Complex in Jashore, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Narail Sadar Police Station (PS) Obaidur Rahman confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A one-and-a-half-year-old minor girl drowned in a pond in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Diya Baroi, daughter of Debashish Baroi, a resident of Nawpara Village under Bakal Union in the upazila.

Agailjhara PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Mazharul Islam said Diya fell in a pond next to her house in the morning while she was playing beside it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her from the pond and rushed to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

Physician of the health complex Dr Raihan Alam confirmed the matter, adding that the child had died before being taken to the hospital.

PABNA: Two minor boys drowned in a pond in Sujanagar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Hamza, 10, son of Bakibillah Sheikh, and his cousin brother Sahab Uddin, 9, son of Sagor Sheikh, residents of Nawagram Village under Nazirganj Union in the upazila. Both were students at Udaypur Madrasa.

Sujanagar PS OC Abdul Hannan said the duo came home on Thursday morning after taking leave from the madrasa.

At noon, they went to take bath in a pond next to their house, and drowned.

Later on, locals rescued them from the water body and took to Sujanagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to their families, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
16 rivers face existence crisis at Gurudaspur
Narail farmers get free paddy seed, fertiliser
Meet on child marriage prevention held in Pabna
22 nabbed with drugs in 11 districts
Maintaining social harmony underscored to push country forward
Two women crushed under train in 2 dists
Five minors drown in Narail, Barishal, Pabna
World Health Day observed in districts


Latest News
Left-leaning student bodies demand abolition of DSA
Fugitive convict held in Gazipur
Temperature hits 38°C in Chuadanga amid heatwave
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov arrives in Turkey
Bangladesh gets 450MW power from Adani
Kidnapped girl rescued in Kurigram, one held
BNP doing ill-politics over Bangbazar inferno: Quader
PM releases postage stamp on golden jubilee of JS
Mirza Fakhrul's remarks irresponsible, BNP men play with fire: Hasan
Stability of parliamentary democracy behind massive development: PM
Most Read News
8 killed in gunfight between two groups in Bandarban
Four killed, another injured in Cox’s Bazar road crash
Eight killed in Bandarban gunfight
Bangabazar fire completely doused after 75 hours, says fire service
Nearly a million Sahel children face 'severe wasting', UN says
Advance train, bus tickets sale for Eid begins
Shahabuddin to take oath as president April 24
Bangladesh win one-off test against Ireland by 7 wickets
Indefinite bus strike on Khulna-Faridpur route from Kushtia
Medical negligence, our laws and lacks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft