Five minors drown in Narail, Barishal, Pabna

Five minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Narail, Barishal and Pabna, on Thursday.





NARAIL: Two minor children drowned in the Bhairab River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.





The deceased were identified as Tahsin Fakir, 3, son of Sultan Fakir, and Aian Fakir, 2, son of Dabir Fakir, residents of Afra Village under Sheikhhati Union under Sadar Upazila.





According to police sources, locals spotted the children floating in the river in the evening.





They were rescued and taken to Bagharpara Upazila Health Complex in Jashore, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Narail Sadar Police Station (PS) Obaidur Rahman confirmed the incident.





BARISHAL: A one-and-a-half-year-old minor girl drowned in a pond in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.





The deceased was identified as Diya Baroi, daughter of Debashish Baroi, a resident of Nawpara Village under Bakal Union in the upazila.





Agailjhara PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Mazharul Islam said Diya fell in a pond next to her house in the morning while she was playing beside it.





Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her from the pond and rushed to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.





Physician of the health complex Dr Raihan Alam confirmed the matter, adding that the child had died before being taken to the hospital.





PABNA: Two minor boys drowned in a pond in Sujanagar Upazila of the district on Thursday.





The deceased were identified as Hamza, 10, son of Bakibillah Sheikh, and his cousin brother Sahab Uddin, 9, son of Sagor Sheikh, residents of Nawagram Village under Nazirganj Union in the upazila. Both were students at Udaypur Madrasa.





Sujanagar PS OC Abdul Hannan said the duo came home on Thursday morning after taking leave from the madrasa.





At noon, they went to take bath in a pond next to their house, and drowned.







Later on, locals rescued them from the water body and took to Sujanagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.





Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to their families, the OC added.