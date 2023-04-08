World Health Day observed in districts The World Health Day-2023 was observed on Friday across the country and the globe in a befitting manner.





This year's theme of the Day is - 'Health for All'.





To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts in Joypurhat and Sirajganj.





JOYPURHAT: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.





District Civil Surgeon's (CS) brought out a rally, which paraded the main streets of the town. A discussion meeting was held in the CS office conference room.





Supervisor of Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital Dr Sarder Rashed Mobarak was present as the chief guest while Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Tulshi Chandra Roy presided over the meeting.





Senior Health Education Officer of the CS office Chaity Roy, among others, also spoke at the programme.





SIRAJGANJ: To mark the Day, District CS office organized different programmes in the town. A rally was brought out from the CS office in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.





Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the CS office conference room.





Deputy CS Dr Mostafa Moeen Uddin presided over the meeting. District BMA President Dr Jahurul Haque Raja, Medical Officer Dr Riazul Islam and Senior Education and Health Officer Iman Ali, among others, also spoke on the occasion.