Road mishaps claim six lives in six districts

Six people including a minor child and a teenage girl have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Bagerhat, Natore, Brahmanbaria, Dinajpur, Narsingdi and Chapainawabganj, in two days.





BAGERHAT: A police constable was killed in a road accident in Mongla Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.





The deceased was identified as Zakaria. He worked at Bagerhat Police Lines.





Sub-Inspector (SI) of Mongla Police Station (PS) Thakur Das said Zakaria along with his other colleague Mujahid were going to Bagerhat riding by a motorcycle from Mongla EPZ. Zakaria fell from the motorcycle after it hit a dog on the Khulna-Mongla highway in the afternoon. Another vehicle ran over Zakaria at that time, leaving him critically injured.





Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the policeman dead.





Being informed, police recovered the body.





However, legal action will be taken in this regard, the SI added.





NATORE: A minor child was killed in a road accident in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.





The deceased was identified as Sannal Hossain, 4, son of Md Shiblu, a resident of Shikarpur Village of the upazila.





Police and local sources said a three wheeler ran over the child while he was walking along the road near his house. He died on the spot.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gurudaspur PS Abdul Matin confirmed the matter.





BRAHMANBARIA: A teenage girl has died after a truck ran over a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw in Sarail Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.





The deceased was identified as Eti Rani Das, 18, daughter of Ramcharan Das, a resident of Nasirnagar Upazila of the district.





Police and local sources said Eti Rani Das and her family members were going to Nasirnagar by a CNG in the morning. On the way, a truck coming from the opposite direction ran over the CNG in Dharanti. The girl died on the spot.





Later on, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Sarail PS OC Aslam Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.





DINAJPUR: A young man was killed in a road accident in the district town on Wednesday noon.





The accident took place in front of Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in the town at around 2:30 pm.





The deceased was identified as Shoilen Chandra Roy, 24, son of Bidesh Chandra Roy, a resident of Shibdanga Village under No. 5 Shashra Union of Sadar Upazila.





The deceased's father Bidesh Chandra Roy said Shoilen along with his two friends was going to Dinajpur Town from the house at noon riding by a motorcycle.







On the way, Shoilen fell on the road from the motorcycle as its driver break hard while crossing a speed-breaker in front of Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital. At that time, a Dinajpur-bound truck from Fulbari ran over him, leaving the youth dead on the spot.





Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.





Kotwali PS OC Tanvirul Islam confirmed the incident.





NARSINGDI: A trader was killed and two others were injured in a collision between two motorcycles in Monohardi Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.





The deceased was identified as Kamrul Ahsan Kajal, 57, son of Shamsher Ali, a resident of Ward No. 7 under Monohardi Municipality. He was a furniture trader at Monohardi Bus Stand.





The injured persons are: Ismail Hossain, 20, and Tamim, 17.





Police and local sources said Kajal was going towards Moulvibazar in the morning riding by a motorcycle. On the way, another motorcycle coming from behind hit Kajal's motorcycle while trying to overtake it in Arjunchar area at around 10 am. The accident left Kajal and two others from the other motorcycle seriously injured.





Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Monohardi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Kajal dead.





Being informed, police recovered the body.





Monohardi PS OC Md Farid Uddin confirmed the incident.





GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A former member of Bangladesh Air Force was killed in a road accident in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.





The accident took place in front of Latifur Rahman Filling Station in Jharupara area under Rohanpur Municipality of the upazila at around 8 am.





The deceased was identified as Abdul Matin, 55, son of late Dares Ali, a resident of Lakshmipur Village under Rohanpur Union of the upazila.





According to local sources, a truck ran over the man when he was going to the filling station in the morning riding by a motorcycle, which left him critically injured.





Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Gomastapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.





Being informed, police went there and recovered the body.





However, the law enforcers have seized the truck, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.





Rahanpur Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Nazmul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps would be taken in this regard.