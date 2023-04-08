Poor people get Iftar items at Sonargaon

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ, Apr 7: Iftar items were distributed among the helpless people in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.





The Iftar items were distributed on Thursday in front of Bardi Union Parishad of the upazila with an initiative of Mobarak Hossain Smriti Sangsad.





Chairman of the organization Erfan Hossain Deep was present and distributed the Iftar items among the helpless people.





Awami League leaders Nazrul Islam, Manik Pradhan, Ujjal Sarkar, Nurul Islam, Sajjad Ali Ahmed and Anwar Ali, President of Upazila Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu Kishore Parishad Nahidul Islam Khokon and Arafat Islam Siam, among others, were also present during the distribution.