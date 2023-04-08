Bitter gourd farming makes farmers solvent at Sreemangal SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR, Apr 7: Bitter gourd cultivation is benefitting local growers in Sreemangal Upazila of the district.





By cultivating hybrid species of bitter gourd, a good number of growers have brought in living stability in their families. They are assisted by local agriculture office through incentives of seeds, fertilizer and necessary advice.







According to local sources, the success in the bitter gourd cultivation has brought smile to hundreds of families.





Sreemangal is the most bitter gourd-farming upazila in Moulvibazar District. A village of that upazila Parertong is now known as Karalla Gram. The entire village lands have been brought under bitter gourd.





Bitter gourd farming is high yielding but less expensive. So growers get higher profits.







Farmers of several villages of Ashidron Union said, profitable bitter gourd cultivation has helped many families become solvent financially.





A recent visit found bitter gourd fields elsewhere in Parertong Village; every day hundreds of manuds of bitter gourds are sent by truck-tempo to Rajshahi, Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Bogura, Rangpur, Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Noakhali, and other parts of the country. Wholesalers are sending 5,000-6,000 kg of bitter gourds to these districts.





Farmer Harun Mia of Parertong Village said, he has cultivated bitter gourd on 90-decimal land at Tk 1 lakh; he has already sold bitter gourd of Tk 3 lakh, and another sale of Tk 2 lakh is likely.





Wholesalers are coming to purchase bitter gourds from fields, he added. He further said, he suffered setback in the last year as his seeds were not good.





This year he has used seeds of parrot species of Lalteer hybrid brand. The acre yielding of the species is 12-13 maund. After sowing seed, bitter gourd can be harvested within 42-45 days.





When asked about government assistance, Harun said, "I got Tk 8,000 from the agriculture office to purchase medicine and fertiliser. The agriculture office advises us."





Loss in bitter gourd cultivation was reported by other growers including Shah Alam, Nuru, Shafiq, Nazmul, Masuk, A. Razzak, and Imam Mia. "We suffered losses in the last year. This year our yields have been good. We hope to get good profits."





Divisional Manager of Lalteer Seed Lte-Sreemangal Tapos Chakraborti said, "This seed species is salt-tolerant and of neutral hybrid. The fruit is attractive green and of medium ridges.







It can be cultivated for the whole year, except for the winter. It is tasty and not much bitter and. Each fruit grows up to 30 centimetre and 250-280 gram weight. Our seeds are taken to different areas."





Sreemangal Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mahiduddin said, the bitter gourd cultivation is increasing day by day as growers are getting profitable price and easy marketing facility; disease didn't appear this year to affect bitter gourd fields. Bitter gourd has been cultivated on about 20 hectares in the upazila, higher than last year's, he added.





"Our agriculture office is always providing necessary advice to growers", he maintained.