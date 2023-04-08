Video
Home Countryside

600 students get tablet computers in  Natore

Published : Saturday, 8 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Apr 7: With a view to making smart students, 600 meritorious students were given tablet computers as the Prime Minister's gift in the district on Thursday.

The tablet computers have been given to 318 students of different educational institutions in Lalpur Upazila and 282 ones in Boraigrame Upazila.
Upazila chairmen and Upazila Nirbahi Offices (UNOs) handed over these gifts.

At a function held in the auditorium of North Bengal Sugar Mills High School, 318 students of Lalpur Upazila's 53 secondary schools received the gifts.

Chairman of Lalpur Upazila Ishaq Ali, UNO Shamima Sultana and Secondary School Education Officer Wazed Ali were present at the function.

In Baraigram Upazila, 282 students  of 47 secondary schools received the gifts  in presence of Upazila Chairman Siddiqur Rahaman Patwary and UNO Marium Khatun.


