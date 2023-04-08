Video
Russia threatens to scrap Ukraine grain deal

Published : Saturday, 8 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

ANKARA, Apr 7: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday threatened to abandon a landmark grain deal with Ukraine if obstacles to Moscow's exports remained.

Negotiated in July by Turkey and the United Nations, the agreement allows Ukraine -- one of the world's top grain producers -- to export grain through a safe corridor in the Black Sea.

"If there is no further progress in removing barriers to the export of Russian fertilisers and grain, we will think about whether this deal is necessary,"

Lavrov told a news conference in the Turkish capital Ankara, alongside his counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The agreement has so far allowed the export of more than 27 million tonnes of grain and agricultural products.

It was renewed twice. When it was extended in March, Russia said it would be valid for 60 days instead of the 120 days in the original agreement.

Moscow has been complaining that its side of the agreement, promising the right to export fertiliser, is not being respected.

Turkey is pushing for a 120-day extension although it acknowledges that the agreement has not been  fully implemented. 

"We value the continuation of the agreement which is also important in terms of reducing the global food crisis," Cavusoglu said.

There are no sanctions on Russian exports of food and fertilisers to global markets but the problems are related to the secondary sanctions imposed on shipping and insurance companies as well as banks.

"USA and England took some steps in terms of payment and insurance but we have to be fair, the problems continue", he said, adding that barriers remained.

Russia meanwhile is mediating talks to normalise ties between Turkey and Syria after years of tensions since the Syrian civil war, which has left 500,000 people dead and displaced millions since 2011.

Ankara supported rebel groups fighting to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Cavusoglu said problems cannot be resolved in a single meeting, adding: "We are realistic. The dialogue must continue".

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Erdogan have been in regular contact     either on telephone or through face-to-face meetings.     �AFP


