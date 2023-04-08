Video
Saturday, 8 April, 2023
Two dead in West Bank attack after Israel bombards Lebanon, Gaza

Published : Saturday, 8 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

JERUSALEM, Apr 7: Two Israeli sisters were killed and their mother seriously wounded in a shooting in the occupied West Bank on Friday, hours after Israel bombarded Gaza and Lebanon following rocket fire by Palestinian militants.

The broadening of the conflict since Israeli police clashed with Palestinians inside Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque drew appeals for restraint from the international community but the Israel army vowed it would not allow Palestinian factions to open a new front in Lebanon.

It was the heaviest rocket fire from Lebanon since Israel fought a 34-day war with Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in 2006 and the first time Israel has confirmed an attack on Lebanese territory since April 2022.

The Israeli army said it had launched a manhunt for the perpetrators of the shooting.

Oded Revivi, mayor of Efrat, an illegal settlement in the West Bank confirmed the two dead were sisters, adding that the third woman who was seriously wounded was their mother.

The army said the women were fired on in a car as they passed through Hamra junction, in the northern part of the Jordan Valley.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The attack came after the army carried out air strikes and an artillery bombardment before dawn in response to rocket fire from the Gaza Strip Gaza and Lebanon.

The military said more than 30 rockets had been fired by Palestinian militants from Lebanon.

In response Israel "struck targets, including terror infrastructures, belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation in southern Lebanon", the army said.

Explosions were heard by AFP journalists in Lebanon's Tyre region as well as the Gaza Strip, where Israeli air raids had begun before midnight.

AFP journalists in the Tyre area said they heard at least three blasts, while Abu Ahmad, a resident of a nearby Palestinian refugee camp, said he "heard explosions".

"At least two shells fell near the camp", he told AFP.

The latest flare-up comes after Israeli police clashed Wednesday with Palestinians inside the Al-Aqsa mosque in annexed east Jerusalem -- Islam's third-holiest site.    �AFP


