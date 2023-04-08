Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 April, 2023, 4:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

S African pilot lands plane with poisonous cobra on his back

Published : Saturday, 8 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

JOHANNESBURG, Apr 7: A South African pilot who made an emergency landing after a venomous snake crawled into his seat was praised by the authorities Friday for "displaying impeccable bravery".

Rudolf Erasmus was flying a small private aircraft with four passengers from Bloemfontein to Pretoria earlier this week, when he felt a large Cape Cobra snake moving across his back.

Despite the extreme pressure, he landed the plane incident-free in Welkom, a city located roughly midway along the route.

"I wish to congratulate Rudolf for the courageous steps taken and for how he handled what could have been a major aviation incident," said South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) director Poppy Khoza.

"He remained calm in the face of a dangerous situation and managed to land the aircraft safely without any harm to him or the passengers on board, displaying to the world that he is an aviation safety ambassador of the highest order."

Erasmus told local media he became aware of the snake mid-flight after feeling something cold pressing against his back.

"At first I thought it was my water bottle
but then I realised it was something else and (so I) didn't move," he told the News24 outlet. The incident happened on Monday.

Cape cobras are found mainly in southwestern South Africa and have a potentially deadly neurotoxic venom that requires immediate treatment with an anti-venom.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Xi woos France to ‘counter’ US
Any Ukraine peace talks should be about ‘new world order’: Lavrov
Russia threatens to scrap Ukraine grain deal
Secret US documents on Ukraine war plan spill onto internet
Two dead in West Bank attack after Israel bombards Lebanon, Gaza
S African pilot lands plane with poisonous cobra on his back
A year of relentless Israeli-Palestinian violence
Rahul to hold poll rally in Karnataka’s Kolar on April 10


Latest News
Left-leaning student bodies demand abolition of DSA
Fugitive convict held in Gazipur
Temperature hits 38°C in Chuadanga amid heatwave
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov arrives in Turkey
Bangladesh gets 450MW power from Adani
Kidnapped girl rescued in Kurigram, one held
BNP doing ill-politics over Bangbazar inferno: Quader
PM releases postage stamp on golden jubilee of JS
Mirza Fakhrul's remarks irresponsible, BNP men play with fire: Hasan
Stability of parliamentary democracy behind massive development: PM
Most Read News
8 killed in gunfight between two groups in Bandarban
Four killed, another injured in Cox’s Bazar road crash
Eight killed in Bandarban gunfight
Bangabazar fire completely doused after 75 hours, says fire service
Nearly a million Sahel children face 'severe wasting', UN says
Advance train, bus tickets sale for Eid begins
Shahabuddin to take oath as president April 24
Bangladesh win one-off test against Ireland by 7 wickets
Indefinite bus strike on Khulna-Faridpur route from Kushtia
Medical negligence, our laws and lacks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft