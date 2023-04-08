Rahul to hold poll rally in Karnataka’s Kolar on April 10

NEW DELHI, Apr 7: Ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a rally in Karnataka's Kolar on April 10.





He is also scheduled to visit his former Parliamentary constituency Wayanad in Kerala, a day later on April 11.





Karnataka is slated to go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.





Earlier on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with several senior party leaders went to the Gujarat court to file an appeal against his March 23 conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.





He was accompanied by his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi. Along with her, the Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh too came to the court. �ANI