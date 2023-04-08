Some of BFF officials' one-day spending worth 20 lakh: Papon

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan Papon commented on Friday that some of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) officials' daily spending is worth Taka 200,000 and could personally manage the women booters' tour of Myanmar.







Nazmul Hasan, at the same time, expressed his disappointment over the women's football team not being able to go to Myanmar to play the Olympic qualifiers round-1.





While speaking to reporters at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday, the BCB president said, "I feel bad for what happened.







What's important is that the booters couldn't go. It was only a matter of Taka 20 lakh. What could be more sad and pitiful than this? Our honourable Prime Minister was shocked to hear the news."





Indicating to the reporters, he said, "If your (TV) channel owners were informed about it, even they would provide them (BFF officials) the money. You needed to talk to someone. If my players (Cricketers) knew about it, they would even help you."





The way BFF dealt with the matter saddened the BCB president. He expressed that the BFF did everything so quietly and to him, it was unfortunate. He criticised BFF for the secrecy.







He added, "Many of the BFF officials had the ability to send the woman booters to Myanmar at their own expense. Some of their daily expenses are worth Taka 200,000. Still they couldn't send the booters to Myanmar to play the tournament and it was a surprise to me."





The BCB president expressed his beliefs that there might be something else for denying the women footballers such an opportunity.







Recently, BFF failed to send Bangladesh women's national football team to Myanmar to play the round-1 qualifiers for the Olympics Football. The reasons BFF came with were the costlier airfare, accommodation, food and transportation.







A few days ago, BFF president Kazi Salahuddin also criticised the BCB boss. Now was the chance for his counterpart to repay some. The BCB president properly utilised the opportunity after some reporters kept asking him questions on the issue.