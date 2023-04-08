Mushi 2nd Bangladeshi to achieve 14k int'l runs Bangladesh's most dependable middle-order batter Mushfiqur Rahim became 2nd batter of the country to reach the milestone of 14,000 international runs across the formats after Tamim Iqbal.





Mushi was eight short of the raresome milestone, who drove against the turn through cover for one run in the second ball of 10th over delivered by Andy McBrine to achieve the feat.







Mr. Dependable of Bangladesh cricket, also the leading Bangladesh's run getter in red-ball game with 5498 runs from 157 innings with 10 centuries and 26 half centuries, promulgated 7045 ODI runs so far from 229 innings with nine centuries and 43 fifties, who stockpiled 1500 T20i runs with six half centuries.







He is the lone Bangladesh batter and the world's only player to hit three double tons in Test cricket as wicketkeeper.







Earlier, Tamim Iqbal reached 14,000 international runs' milestone as the first Bangladesh batter who is the solitary Tigers' batter to amass 16,860 international runs till date.





However, Mushi on Friday remained unbeaten on 51 off 48 with seven boundaries, who piled-up 126 off 166 balls in the first innings and was eventually adjudged the Player of the Match of the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Ireland, which Bangladesh won by seven wickets.