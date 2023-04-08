Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 April, 2023, 4:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Family emergency is the reason for IPL unavailability: Shakib

Published : Saturday, 8 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

Star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan finally cleared the air regarding his IPL unavailability, saying that family emergency is the only reason to pull out from the world's most valuable league.

He didn't clarify the type of family emergency but said it would have been good to play the league in the year of World Cup, which will also be hosted by India.

Asked if he was disappointed not to play the IPL, Shakib said: "No, obviously it was a good opportunity since it's a World Cup year. But family emergency is family emergency."

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) gave Shakib NOC for only 24 days but since it is highly likely to be his last appearance in the IPL, the ace allrounder is believed to seek BCB's permission to play full tournament.

BCB made it clear they wouldn't allow Shakib to play the IPL when there is national commitment as Bangladesh was scheduled to play a one-off Test against Ireland and in the next month they would have to play a three-match ODI series against Ireland in England.

Shakib is believed not to request BCB more in this regard but his reluctance to bowl with full gear in the one-off Test against Ireland raised a question whether he was hurt by the decision of the BCB.

Shakib bowled only three overs in the Ireland's first innings and delivered only 13 overs in the second innings. Shakib didn't bowl enough even when Ireland batters ruled Bangladesh bowlers to survive on day three. However, that mattered little as Bangladesh eventually won the game by seven wickets.

It is reported that since Shakib won't be available for the whole tournament, his franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) requested him to pull out his name to pave the way of recruiting another foreign players. Shakib who was acquired by KKR by INR 1.50 crore agreed and the film star Shahrukh Khan-owned franchise replaced him by England opener Jason Roy.

Asked at the press conference if he had made himself unavailable on his own accord, Shakib cited 'family emergency' once more.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Some of BFF officials' one-day spending worth 20 lakh: Papon
Mushi 2nd Bangladeshi to achieve 14k int'l runs
Family emergency is the reason for IPL unavailability: Shakib
Tigers route Irish to seal seven-wicket victory
Not necessary to bowl enough when you've enough options: Shakib
We felt we had a chance to win this Test: Balbirnie
Arsenal brace for Liverpool test as relegation battle heats up
Ancelotti thinks Benzema, Modric, Kroos will stay at Madrid


Latest News
Left-leaning student bodies demand abolition of DSA
Fugitive convict held in Gazipur
Temperature hits 38°C in Chuadanga amid heatwave
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov arrives in Turkey
Bangladesh gets 450MW power from Adani
Kidnapped girl rescued in Kurigram, one held
BNP doing ill-politics over Bangbazar inferno: Quader
PM releases postage stamp on golden jubilee of JS
Mirza Fakhrul's remarks irresponsible, BNP men play with fire: Hasan
Stability of parliamentary democracy behind massive development: PM
Most Read News
8 killed in gunfight between two groups in Bandarban
Four killed, another injured in Cox’s Bazar road crash
Eight killed in Bandarban gunfight
Bangabazar fire completely doused after 75 hours, says fire service
Nearly a million Sahel children face 'severe wasting', UN says
Advance train, bus tickets sale for Eid begins
Shahabuddin to take oath as president April 24
Bangladesh win one-off test against Ireland by 7 wickets
Indefinite bus strike on Khulna-Faridpur route from Kushtia
Medical negligence, our laws and lacks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft