Family emergency is the reason for IPL unavailability: Shakib

Star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan finally cleared the air regarding his IPL unavailability, saying that family emergency is the only reason to pull out from the world's most valuable league.





He didn't clarify the type of family emergency but said it would have been good to play the league in the year of World Cup, which will also be hosted by India.





Asked if he was disappointed not to play the IPL, Shakib said: "No, obviously it was a good opportunity since it's a World Cup year. But family emergency is family emergency."





The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) gave Shakib NOC for only 24 days but since it is highly likely to be his last appearance in the IPL, the ace allrounder is believed to seek BCB's permission to play full tournament.







BCB made it clear they wouldn't allow Shakib to play the IPL when there is national commitment as Bangladesh was scheduled to play a one-off Test against Ireland and in the next month they would have to play a three-match ODI series against Ireland in England.





Shakib is believed not to request BCB more in this regard but his reluctance to bowl with full gear in the one-off Test against Ireland raised a question whether he was hurt by the decision of the BCB.





Shakib bowled only three overs in the Ireland's first innings and delivered only 13 overs in the second innings. Shakib didn't bowl enough even when Ireland batters ruled Bangladesh bowlers to survive on day three. However, that mattered little as Bangladesh eventually won the game by seven wickets.





It is reported that since Shakib won't be available for the whole tournament, his franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) requested him to pull out his name to pave the way of recruiting another foreign players. Shakib who was acquired by KKR by INR 1.50 crore agreed and the film star Shahrukh Khan-owned franchise replaced him by England opener Jason Roy.





Asked at the press conference if he had made himself unavailable on his own accord, Shakib cited 'family emergency' once more. �BSS