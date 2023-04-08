Video
Ireland tour of Bangladesh 2023

Tigers route Irish to seal seven-wicket victory

Published : Saturday, 8 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh on Friday clinched the one-off Test against touring Ireland trouncing by seven wickets at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

The Tigers got an ordinary 138-run target to win after wrapping up the guests on 292 runs in the 2nd innings as Ireland could add six runs to their overnight's 286 for eight. Bangladesh in replay took 27.1 overs only to secure the victory at a run rate of 5.07.

Liton Das came to open Bangladesh innings with Tamim Iqbal instead of Najmul Hossain Shanto and both the openers started showing aggression from the early.

Liton mounted up 23 runs off just 19 balls with three boundaries and a over boundary while Tamim got out on 31 off 65.

Shanto got out on four runs, who departed for golden duck in the first innings, was helpful for the Irish to minimize the losing gap since Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque berthed the team to the victory remaining unbeaten on 51 and 20 runs respectively. It was the 26th Test half-century for Mushi.

Mark Adair, Andy McBrine and Ben White shared Bangladesh wickets among them.

Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh was named the Player of the Match for the ton followed by the unbeaten half-century.

Earlier, Ireland opted to bat first winning the toss on April 4 and were bowled out for 214 runs after Tector's 50-run knock. Taijul hauled five wickets and Mehidy Miraz clinched two.

Bangladesh in reply posted 369 runs in their first innings ridding on Mushfiqur Rahim's 126 runs, Shakib Al Hasan's 87, Mehidy Miraz's 55 and Liton Das's 43.

Irish spinner Andrew McBrine hauled six wickets as Mark Adair and Ben White shared the rest.

Ireland however, lost their top four batters to post 13 runs on the board in their second innings as the Tigers started sniffing an innings victory.

 But the game changed its colour and flavor in day-3 as Irish wicketkeeper batter Lorcan Tucker hit ton on debut coming to bat at seven while Andy McBrine, the man at eight, is known as an off-spinner, played a brilliant 72-run knock prior to a fifty from Harry Tector (56).

Taijul Islam hauled four wickets while Ebadot Hossain notched three, Shakib took two and Shoriful Islam picked the rest.

Ireland however, came in Bangladesh last month for a complete tour of three ODIs, as many T20i matches and one-off Test. The Tigers whitewashed the Irish in 50-over series, clinched the T20i title 2-1 before the just late Test victory.


