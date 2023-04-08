Video
Slump leaves PSG coach Galtier under intensifying pressure

Published : Saturday, 8 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

PARIS, APR 7: Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier is under increasing pressure going into Saturday's game away at his former club Nice as the Ligue 1 leaders look to arrest their slump.

PSG are six points clear at the top of the French table but that advantage was in double figures before they suffered back-to-back home defeats either side of the recent international break.

A 2-0 reverse against Rennes was followed by a 1-0 loss to mid-table Lyon last weekend, meaning PSG have suffered eight defeats in 18 matches in 2023.

The Parisians are now just six points clear of both Lens and Marseille at the summit as they chase what would be a French record 11th league title, and a ninth in 12 years under Qatari ownership.

The prospect of PSG failing to win the title still appears slim, but they have a home meeting with Lens coming up after Saturday's visit to the Cote d'Azur, difficult fixtures in which Galtier can ill afford to slip up.    �AFP


