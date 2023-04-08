Video
Home Literature

Birds Know Exactly

Published : Saturday, 8 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Dilruba Nila

Translated by Mahmudur Rahman Khan

I haven't known your address yet
Yet I send you a poem which was written by me in the mailbox of the wind.
Have you got?

I sent you in the inevitable khaki envelope with bizarre feelings
For disconsolate winds
Letters do not arrive properply.

May be flies with the heavy storms of Baishakh.
Some familiar clouds go to the different skies beyond the palace of Kuvera.

Was the attic door open?
But the ancient post office became the darkness of the evening.

I also write a lovelorn mythical narrative-
And carefully send it to the silence of nest.

Where should the letter go?
The birds know exactly.


