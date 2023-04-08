A  Cry at Dawn







Feroza Begum is on the wake and a lot of things are rotated in her head. Sometimes gets up from bed and drinks water from the pitcher. The lonely woman is suffering from whooping cough. The river-flows of tear are wiped out sometimes with edge of her saree. None is beside her to share, hear or help.



Once Feroza Begum was a daughter of a landlord in char areas situated near Bamni River. A wealthy family consisted of five sons and four daughters gets huge rice twice per year and male members catch fish in the water bodies in the rainy season. Father Akhil Uddin choices bridegrooms who are robust and tall in figure for four daughters and can till land and throw net in the upstream or downstream water in the river. Feroza Begum has been married with Abbas Ali, only son of Zamirunnesa, a widow who lost her husband in the sea-sore area of the Bay of Bengal while fishing during rough weather.



The 1988 Flood has created a great havoc in Char Inzhuman, Char Dubba and Char Vhata heavily. At night flood inundated the whole area and the height of tidal bores was above twelve feet from the earth space. That night Akhir Uddin's family has lost their house, cattle, even lives except Feroza Begum and his brother Riaz Uddin known as Riaz Mazii who fortunately are both in fathers- in-law house , twenty kilometres far away from their house and are free from the frenzy attack.



Abbas Ali was hard worker and would stay in river in any weather. After the conjugal life of one decade, they have no child unfortunately. Once he has become workless for suffering from paralysis. Thus a great thunder of want has thrown on the family. Feroza Begum's father's land has gone away under river water. Finding no alternative, she has started to work in other houses as maid servant. She has worked whole day in other houses and returned with some cooked items for herself and husband. She has no ability to bring her husband to a doctor or a quack. Instead she has made some herbal mixture to be eaten by husband following suggestion of a village quack.



With the passage of time, Abbas Ali becomes weaker and thinner with no proper treatment, medicine and foods. Once Feroza Begum has collected some money as Fitra and Jakat and with that she goes to Dr. Ashutosh Pande who was a homeopathist from Calcutta Homeopathy College in the late seventies. But He doesn't complete the course for want of money. In a snowy dark night, Abbas Ali breathed his last on the arms of his wife, Feroza Begum. His only brother Riaz Uddin has becomes lunatic and roams aimlessly here and there being regardless to his wife and one child.



It is about sixteen years since Feroza's husband has left the world. He has taken a shelter of a near relative as she is incapable to walk, bathe and have foods. Feroza has nothing to lose and wants to breathe her last. She calls someone but none is responding because of lower voice she has uttered. Anyway Feroza Begum gets up from bed to drink water feeling very thirsty



At dawn the house-maid gets up to peel out rice throwing large pile on the hole surrounded with iron wire below, well- known as Dekhi in rural areas. She pinks at the small room beside the cooking room. The maid calls her several times but replies with no sound. At last, she opens the door and sees Feroza Begum's body is on soil floor beside bed. She touches the body and feels no heart-beat. She cries loudly and calls other members of the house. The cry has risen loudly. People are gathering from nearby houses one after another.

The writer is a poet and storywriter



