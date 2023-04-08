GrameenDanone, ToguMogu & Light of Hope are joining forces to solve malnutrition problem in Bangladesh

Child nutrition is a critical problem in Bangladesh, where over one-third of children under five are malnourished. This issue needs immediate attention from all sectors of society, especially when many organizations take the initiative to bring about significant change.





From this realization, three companies, Grameen Danone Foods Limited, ToguMogu, and Light of Hope, announced a tri-party agreement to create awareness among parents about nutrition and healthy eating habits of children in Bangladesh.





Under the agreement, popular kids media brand "Goofi" and parenting platform "Togumgu" will work with Grameen Danone Foods Limited's "Shokti" brand to promote nutritious, healthy eating habits among children and parents. "Goofi" the Muppet will visit schools to raise awareness and teach children about nutrition, healthy eating, helping each other, and being empathetic.





"We are excited to collaborate together to promote children's nutrition in Bangladesh. As the country's first and only parenting app, ToguMogu will leverage its technology and platform to reach hundreds of thousands of parents and educate them on child nutrition, physical and mental growth," said ToguMogu's CEO Dr. Nazmul Arefin.





Surayya Siddiqua, Director, Sales and Marketing of Grameen Danone, said, "When all partners' missions are aligned, it gives a great strategic advantage. Grameen Danone is working to ensure children's nutrition in Bangladesh with "Shokti Doi" and other healthy products.







Children love Goofi characters, and Togumgu has created a trusted platform for parenting guidelines for parents. This partnership will harness the power of storytelling through children's favorite characters and technology to help educate millions of children and parents in Bangladesh about nutrition.







At this stage, Dipesh Nag, Managing Director of Grameen Danone Foods Limited, said, "We need to build our next generation healthy and empathetic to make them future ready.







Which can be excelled through digital based learning platform, with right information and guidance to have healthy choices and social skills. I believe, by working together these three complementary Brands will be able to make some differences."





Waliullah Bhuiyan, CEO of Light of Hope and creator of the Goofi character, said, "I believe this is the first time in Bangladesh that three brands have collaborated to address a social cause. I am excited and thrilled to work together to prepare our future generations."





During the signing of the agreement, Grameen Danone Foods Limited People, Learning & Corporate Affairs Head Abdul Kader Jilani, Finance Head Nafiz Ahmad, Brand Manager Purba Chowdhury Joya, Procurement Manager Muhammad Mahmudur Rahman, Light of Hope Director Mukul Alam, Togumgur Director Jillul Karim were also present.