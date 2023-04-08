Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 April, 2023, 4:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Kaizen helps make world toppers in Bangladesh

Published : Saturday, 8 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Womens Own Desk

Many companies and schools worldwide have adopted a Japanese method called Kaizen to eliminate procrastination and bring discipline to institutions. By following the Kaizen strategy and principles, the students of DPS STS School have excelled in their performance and got recognition at the national and global levels.

Then, what is Kaizen? The term is derived from two Japanese characters - Kai, which means purpose, and Zen, which means good. Kaizen means continuous improvement. The philosophy promotes creativity and improves results through small and consistent actions that provide long-term benefits.

We, at DPS STS School Dhaka, have adopted the Kaizen strategy for all of our learners, especially for continuous improvement of Grade 9-12 students for their IGCSE O' Level and GCE A' Level examinations. Kaizen has five principles: Know your Customer, Let it Flow, Go to Gemba, Empower People, and Be Transparent. These have been bringing changes among our students and school systems.

We are achieving academic excellence through our Performance Enhancement Class (PEC) programme. There are two kinds of PEC programmes; one is for the toppers, called the 'Potential World Toppers', and the other for students not performing up to their capabilities, which is titled 'Low Achievers,'.

The Toppers' PEC programme focuses on ensuring the top students, identified early at the beginning of the school year, continue to achieve the highest results in any examination. The 'Low Achievers' PEC programme focuses on doing make-up work on specific topics and subjects where the student has shortcomings.

We continuously improvestrategies so that our students can achieve the best results possible in the Cambridge Board Examinations. They can select teachers who can quickly connect with topic-wise worksheets.

Unit tests and Lesson Observations are conducted regularly for students and teachers; at least two written assessments are completed monthly.Individuals' feedback isbased on observations to maintain a consistent approach in every class.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Build positive relationships with children as a single parent
GrameenDanone, ToguMogu & Light of Hope are joining forces to solve malnutrition problem in Bangladesh
Kaizen helps make world toppers in Bangladesh
Health concerns for female domestic workers in city
Monipuri weaver discovers technology to make Saree from banana plant barks
‘Women in leadership’ summit held
High blood pressure in women
Govt project helps fresh graduate Arifa become IT leader


Latest News
Left-leaning student bodies demand abolition of DSA
Fugitive convict held in Gazipur
Temperature hits 38°C in Chuadanga amid heatwave
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov arrives in Turkey
Bangladesh gets 450MW power from Adani
Kidnapped girl rescued in Kurigram, one held
BNP doing ill-politics over Bangbazar inferno: Quader
PM releases postage stamp on golden jubilee of JS
Mirza Fakhrul's remarks irresponsible, BNP men play with fire: Hasan
Stability of parliamentary democracy behind massive development: PM
Most Read News
8 killed in gunfight between two groups in Bandarban
Four killed, another injured in Cox’s Bazar road crash
Eight killed in Bandarban gunfight
Bangabazar fire completely doused after 75 hours, says fire service
Nearly a million Sahel children face 'severe wasting', UN says
Advance train, bus tickets sale for Eid begins
Shahabuddin to take oath as president April 24
Bangladesh win one-off test against Ireland by 7 wickets
Indefinite bus strike on Khulna-Faridpur route from Kushtia
Medical negligence, our laws and lacks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft