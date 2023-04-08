Kaizen helps make world toppers in Bangladesh

Many companies and schools worldwide have adopted a Japanese method called Kaizen to eliminate procrastination and bring discipline to institutions. By following the Kaizen strategy and principles, the students of DPS STS School have excelled in their performance and got recognition at the national and global levels.





Then, what is Kaizen? The term is derived from two Japanese characters - Kai, which means purpose, and Zen, which means good. Kaizen means continuous improvement. The philosophy promotes creativity and improves results through small and consistent actions that provide long-term benefits.





We, at DPS STS School Dhaka, have adopted the Kaizen strategy for all of our learners, especially for continuous improvement of Grade 9-12 students for their IGCSE O' Level and GCE A' Level examinations. Kaizen has five principles: Know your Customer, Let it Flow, Go to Gemba, Empower People, and Be Transparent. These have been bringing changes among our students and school systems.





We are achieving academic excellence through our Performance Enhancement Class (PEC) programme. There are two kinds of PEC programmes; one is for the toppers, called the 'Potential World Toppers', and the other for students not performing up to their capabilities, which is titled 'Low Achievers,'.





The Toppers' PEC programme focuses on ensuring the top students, identified early at the beginning of the school year, continue to achieve the highest results in any examination. The 'Low Achievers' PEC programme focuses on doing make-up work on specific topics and subjects where the student has shortcomings.







We continuously improvestrategies so that our students can achieve the best results possible in the Cambridge Board Examinations. They can select teachers who can quickly connect with topic-wise worksheets.





Unit tests and Lesson Observations are conducted regularly for students and teachers; at least two written assessments are completed monthly.Individuals' feedback isbased on observations to maintain a consistent approach in every class.